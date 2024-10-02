WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. Flattens Kaitlan Collins Following VP Debate with Powerful Responses When She Hits His Father on ‘Civility’ and Absolves Media of Blame for the Assassination Attempts

Infamous CNN “reporter’ Kaitlan Collins fell flat on her face when she tried to ambush Donald Trump Jr. with biased questions about his father’s tone and coddling her media friends following Tuesday’s Vice-Presidential debate in New York City.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) turned in a masterful performance against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-MN), destroying him from start to finish despite facing unsurprisingly hostile moderators.

Following Vance’s epic showing, Trump Jr. entered the spin room and bumped into Collins. She began the interrogation by asking for his thoughts on the debate.

Trump Jr. responded by noting that Vance won on every issue, including the ones Republicans were generally uncomfortable talking about (abortion and childcare, for example). Collins followed up with a gotcha question, inquiring whether Vance was more comfortable on these unfavorable issues than the 45th President.

Trump Jr. responded by noting that his dad faced a 3-on-1 debate in his showdown on ABC with Kamala Harris, calling it “absolutely disgusting.” Vance quickly shut down attempts by the CBS moderators to turn it into the same scenario.

Things then took an uglier turn when Collins praised the ‘civility’ of the VP debate and asked Trump Jr. why his dad couldn’t take the same approach. The 45th President’s eldest son responded in a fiery fashion.

“The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father,” Trump said. “We’ve had to deal with that twice now for the last two months. I’ve had to have that conversation with my five young children twice in the last two months about someone trying to shoot their grandfather.”

“You know that didn’t just magically happen, Trump continued. “That’s not him; that’s a media-created thing, a fake Russia scenario. They ran with it for years; even when it was disproven, they ran with it. You know that environment wasn’t just created by Donald Trump.”

WATCH:

Our interview with Donald Trump Jr. following the debate, and whether he thinks his father should face Harris again: pic.twitter.com/iURMSgAPpI — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2024

Collins then tried to gaslight Trump Jr. and CNN’s audience by absolving the media of any blame for the 45th President nearly getting killed twice by deranged, brainwashed leftists.

“You can’t blame the media,” Collins retorted. “There’s no evidence that’s what drove those assassination attempts.”

Trump Jr. then cut off her line of nonsense with another explosive response, pointing out that the corporate media has allowed and, in some cases, compared his father to arguably the most evil man the world has ever seen: Adolf Hitler.

“When someone allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it,” Trump Jr. fired back. “Whether you want to believe it or not, that’s a fact!”