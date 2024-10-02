120 New Sexual Assault Lawsuits to Be Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs — Attorney Tony Buzbee Reveals Diddy’s Accomplices Include Major Banks and Big Pharma: “The Names Will Shock You”

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a wave of legal challenges as attorney Tony Buzbee announced plans to file 120 new sexual assault lawsuits against the music mogul.

At a press conference in Houston, Texas, high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee shared shocking details about the ongoing investigation, which has already shaken the entertainment industry.

Buzbee, who is representing 120 victims—25 of whom were minors—suggested that the scope of these crimes goes far beyond just one individual.

Combs, who was arrested on September 16, 2024, in New York, faces a slew of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution.

While he pleaded not guilty, his bail was denied, and he remains in custody as investigations expand.

Buzbee hinted at an even larger web of individuals and corporations tied to the case, explaining that Combs allegedly had enablers in various industries. "The names will shock you," Buzbee stated at the press conference, alluding to well-known financial institutions and Big Pharma companies that may have facilitated or profited from this horrific culture of exploitation.

One of the most disturbing claims Buzbee made was how victims were reportedly lured into situations, drugged, and then sexually assaulted while bystanders watched without intervening.

These victims were then paid off and threatened into silence. “Typically paid 10 grand in cash and told to leave,” said Buzbee. “There was a concerted effort to keep this quiet. But the silence is about to end.”

Buzbee: "Many of you came here thinking, hoping, or perhaps believing that I may start naming names. That day will come, but it won't be today. The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there's a long list already. Of course, I already know who some of these individuals are, but because of the nature of this case, we're going to make damn sure. Damn sure that we're right before we do. But the names that we're going to name, assuming that our investigators confirm and corroborate what we've been told, are names that will shock you. These are individual cases. There are indeed other perpetrators involved. They will be revealed when that particular individual case is ready to be filed. They already know who they are. I'm talking here about not just the cowardly but complicit bystanders—that is, those people that we know watched this behavior occur and did nothing. I'm talking about the people that participated, encouraged it, egged it on. They know who they are. I call them the facilitators of foul play, willing participants in vile conduct. As we identify them, each will be part of this case as defendants. These defendants will not only include individuals, but will also include corporate entities that ultimately profited off this culture and behavior. I'm looking at banks, pharmaceutical companies, hotels. We know that many of these individuals were paid cash. We know that many of these individuals involved, whether they were the ones being assaulted and abused or they were witnessing other people being assaulted and abused, were then paid and threatened and told to leave—typically paid 10 grand in cash and told to leave, and then threatened as they were leaving. In addition to Sean Combs, you should know the defendants in these cases we're going to file will include anyone who engaged in the assault or exploitation, anyone who participated in such conduct in any way, anyone who encouraged or facilitated this conduct, anyone who was in the room and watched it happen but made no effort to stop it, any venue or venue owner who was aware of what was going on but failed to stop it, any individual or entity who knew about the conduct and benefited from it but did nothing to report it or stop it, and any individual or entity who covered it up or helped cover it up."

The legal filings are expected to begin within 30 days, targeting not only Combs but also those individuals and corporations who Buzbee claims aided in or covered up the abuse.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney representing a woman who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of a 2018 sexual assault, made shocking claims during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation.

Mitchell-Kidd claimed that she had been approached by individuals attempting to sell tapes featuring Diddy—tapes that may have been recorded without the knowledge of those involved.

According to Mitchell-Kidd, these tapes are pornographic in nature and feature Diddy alongside another, even more prominent figure.

Mitchell-Kidd revealed that tapes allegedly featuring the rap mogul are now circulating on Hollywood’s black market.

She claimed to have seen still images from the tapes and confirmed their authenticity.

Read more: