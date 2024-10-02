Here We Go… CBS Hacks “Fact-Check” JD Vance — Then Won’t Let Him Speak — Then CUT HIS MIC …Update: Vance was Right!

Here we go…

The far-left CBS hacks moderating the debate on Tuesday took time to “fact-check” JD Vance on the 20,000 Haitian migrants that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris flew into Springfield, Ohio in the past three years.

Senator Vance then interrupted and corrected Margaret Brennan about the Biden plan to fly in illegals to American cities.

That’s when CBS cut his mic!

They wouldn’t let him speak!

Wow!

Update: Once again the far left moderators were wrong and JD Vance was right.

CUOMO: At one point, JD Vance wanted to correct something about how Haitians got into this country and HE WAS RIGHT and @NorahODonnell and @margbrennan wouldn't let him correct it. pic.twitter.com/c6BefHC41W — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

Update 2: And Tampon Tim was wrong about this policy starting in the 1990s!