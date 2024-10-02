Talking Heads on CNN Forced to Admit J.D. Vance Won the VP Debate: ‘Walz Did Not Seem Prepared’ (VIDEO)

J.D. Vance won the vice presidential debate tonight. Anyone who watched the whole event knows this is true.

Even the analysts at CNN.

In their post-debate spin room, CNN’s Abby Phillip said that Walz did not seem prepared and that Vance landed a lot of punches.

Watch:

CNN: “JD Vance came to land a bunch of punches, and he DID!” “Tim Walz did NOT seem prepared for it!” pic.twitter.com/AdaHENuT5q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

Here’s more from the same segment:

JUST IN: CNN admits Tim Walz bombed the debate, says JD Vance was the "much more experienced" debater. pic.twitter.com/P5EMY7p8lo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2024

Jake Tapper also said that Vance was the better debater. Watch:

Immediate damage control from CNN to clean up the egg Walz's laid tonight on behalf of Kamala Harris: Jake Tapper: "Vance clearly, I think it needs to be said, clearly the more experienced debater, the slicker speaker." pic.twitter.com/CG8jG9UGy4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 2, 2024

If even CNN is admitting that Vance won, you know it’s true.