Talking Heads on CNN Forced to Admit J.D. Vance Won the VP Debate: ‘Walz Did Not Seem Prepared’ (VIDEO)

by

J.D. Vance won the vice presidential debate tonight. Anyone who watched the whole event knows this is true.

Even the analysts at CNN.

In their post-debate spin room, CNN’s Abby Phillip said that Walz did not seem prepared and that Vance landed a lot of punches.

Watch:

Here’s more from the same segment:

Jake Tapper also said that Vance was the better debater. Watch:

If even CNN is admitting that Vance won, you know it’s true.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

