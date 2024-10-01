AMAZING RESCUE in North Carolina – Local Hero Jumps in Raging Flood Waters to Rescue Elderly Woman Who Was Swept Away by the Current – MUST-SEE VIDEO

A brave man from North Carolina jumped in the raging waters to rescue and elderly woman who was swept away in the current. – tiktok screengrab

Video was posted on Monday night of a brave North Carolina man rescuing an elderly woman who was swept away by the current in the raging flood waters following Hurricane Helene.

The Southeastern United States has been plunged into devastation after Category 4 Hurricane Helene, the strongest hurricane to ever strike Florida’s Big Bend region, unleashed catastrophic destruction across six states.

Helene’s ferocious winds and torrential rains have claimed at least 143 lives, left millions without power, and trapped countless families in floodwaters, particularly in North Carolina, where entire communities have been cut off from vital resources.

There are at least 600 to 750 people still missing following the flooding and hurricane damage.

The death toll continues to rise, with North Carolina being hit the hardest, reporting at least 36 casualties. South Carolina follows closely with 25 confirmed deaths, including two firefighters who died in Saluda County, according to CNN.

A gripping video was released on Monday of rescuers saving an elderly woman who was trapped in her home as the raging flood waters consumed her property.

The video was posted by hals__14 on Tiktok and has 3560 comments.

The hero Eddie Hunnell is in a canoe when the woman is swept from her home in the raging waters.

Eddie jumps in the water from his canoe so that he can reach the elderly woman.

Then the two of them manage to get back to shore, totally exhausted.

This is a must-see video!

** A GoFundMe was started for the victims of the flood in Ashe County North Carolina.

Here is the video that is going viral of the rescue by Eddie Hunnell.

The woman climbed the bank to safety after the rescue.
@hals__14 posting for a friend in hopes it reaches others. this is her uncle, he’s a hero. GoFundMe he started for the sweet souls involved who lost so much: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-3-ashe-county-flood-victims-rebuild-from-helene #hurricanehelene #wnc #rescue #northcarolina #ncmountains #gofundmedonations #hurricane #nc #appalachia #asheville ♬ original sound – Hals

