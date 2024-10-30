JUST-IN: Suspect in Phoenix, Arizona Ballot Drop Box Fire Thursday Identified — More on Oregon and Washington Dropbox Fires

Phoenix Police identified the man who set fire to an Arizona USPS mailbox containing ballots shortly after 1 am last Thursday as 35-year-old Dieter Klofkorn, whose “actions were not politically motivated and not related to anything involving the upcoming election,” police claim.

Separately, similar incidents in both Washington State and Oregon were discovered to be linked to each other after police identified the suspect’s car.

As if we needed any more evidence that unsecured ballot dropboxes and mailboxes are a critical election security risk.

The suspect in Arizona, a state where election results have received heavy scrutiny over repeated violations of the law, is reportedly a homeless man with prior arrests and who was wanted on an unrelated arrest warrant. Police say that Klofkorn admitted to setting the mailbox on fire and “wanted to be arrested.” According to a statement, Kolfkorn was booked with only one felony count of arson despite reportedly damaging about 20 ballots.

A statement from the Phoenix Police Department’s Public Affairs Bureau reads,

(October 24, 2024) The Phoenix Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Taskforce, which includes assets from the Phoenix Police Department and the Phoenix Fire Department, have arrested a man in connection with the arson of a free-standing mailbox at a US Postal Office. On October 24, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department was contacted by the Phoenix Fire Department after they responded to a fire of a mailbox at a US Postal Office in the area of 3900 North 7th Avenue. Due to the possibility of this being an arson, the Phoenix Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Taskforce was contacted, and they assumed the investigation. The scene was processed, to include locating nearby relevant surveillance footage. Once the scene investigation was complete, investigators began to work on leads. This led them to a possible suspect identified as 35-year-old Dieter Klofkorn. Klofkorn was located and arrested for an outstanding and unrelated arrest warrant. While in custody, he was interviewed about his involvement in the arson. Klofkorn admitted to committing the arson. Klofkorn stated that he committed the arson because he wanted to be arrested and that his actions were not politically motivated and not related to anything involving the upcoming election. Klofkorn was booked into jail on one felony count of Arson of Property. Additional details about this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation. Sergeant Rob Scherer Public Affairs Bureau

Sergeant Rob Scherer also told Fox he was “assured by the suspect” that “he didn’t know what was inside the mailbox.” Sherer continued, “He didn’t know what if there was ballots or any kind of election elements in there at the time, and that was not his goal. This was not politically motivated; this was not related to the election in any way.”

This is fishy, to say the least…

The Gateway Pundit reported on the disturbing incident, which occurred notably as Republicans are swamping the polls and leading the Democrats by hundreds of thousands of ballot returns.

The day after the incident, the Arizona Republican Party shared that Republicans had turned in nearly 300,000 more early ballots than Democrats.

BREAKING The latest voter registration numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State are in, and Republicans are CRUSHING IT — a 295,555 ADVANTAGE over Democrats! Arizona is RED and ready. Let’s keep up the momentum and get every voter to the polls! pic.twitter.com/DmPgeUIAmA — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) October 25, 2024

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported on another incident this week, where ballot drop boxes were set ablaze in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

Since our last report on the Oregon and Washington drop box fires, more details have come to light, showing that the incidents are linked. Police in Portland have identified a dark-colored Volvo S-60 with an unknown plate that was captured by the Oregon dropbox security cameras and is believed to be linked to the Vancouver, Washington incident. The good-for-nothing FBI is now apparently investigating the incidents.

Per Oregon Live, "Charges for anyone arrested in connection with the incidents could include possession of a destructive device, manufacturing of a destructive device, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, reckless burning, obstructing governmental or judicial administration and illegal acts related to voting machines or vote-tally systems, said Mike Benner, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau."

Are we to believe that the incidents in three states--in an election where Republican voters have an increased focus on early voting--were just random?

Does anybody believe that some homeless man in Phoenix, Arizona, just "wanted to be arrested" and decided to light a mailbox on fire--just days before drop boxes were set on fire in two other states?

Also in the news this week, in Florida, a box of mail-in ballots was found on the side of Florida's Turnpike, a USPS employee was arrested for stealing over 1,000 pieces of mail, including ballots, and dumping them into the woods, and ballots were found in an Orange County storm drain. In Pennsylvania, thousands of third-party voter registrations and ballot applications have come under scrutiny for potential fraud, and Democrats are posing as election workers in Pennsylvania while actual election workers push people out of line and tell them to leave.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the election shenanigans and bizarre "coincidences" nationwide leading up to November 5.