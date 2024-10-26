More Democrat Election Shenanigans? U.S. Postal Worker Arrested in Florida After Stealing Over 1,000 Pieces of Mail Including Election Ballots and Dumping the Items in the Woods

U.S. Postal Service workers are now seemingly engaging in election shenanigans as President Trump soars in the polls and the GOP dominates in early voting.

As WFTV 9 reported, newly filed court documents reveal federal authorities have arrested U.S. mail carrier Ottis McCoy on allegations that he stole U.S. mail and dumped the materials in the woods instead of delivering them to his assigned route in Orlando, Florida.

McCoy’s manager reportedly checked the worker’s GPS and discovered he deviated from his route. In total, McCoy disposed of over 1,000 pieces of mail, including 400 political mailings and at least one election ballot.

McCoy’s co-worker then discovered the items. Court documents also reveal McCoy returned unusually early despite leaving significant amounts of mail.

WFTV 9 obtained stills from the surveillance video included in the court filing. It shows a man apparently standing near the USPS van and tossing mail into the Florida trees and bushes.

LOOK:

This incident’s news comes as Trump has taken the lead in multiple national polls over Kamala Harris and is leading in almost every swing state. Moreover, Republican senate candidates in these critical states are closing the gap on their radical-left Democrat opponents.

Republicans are also storming the polls in early voting in Florida, even leading in Democratic-leaning Miami-Dade County. More concerning for the Dems, this trend is being repeated across almost every swing state.

All these recent developments have caused Democrats and their media allies to sound the alarm as the election appears to be slipping away.

While it’s unknown whether the USPS worker is affiliated with the Democrats, they are the ones panicking and throwing up desperate Hail Marys in hopes of swaying the public at the last minute.

This includes dragging out a long-time Trump-hater to make up years-old sexual assault allegations against the 45th President and compare him to Adolf Hitler for the 1,000th time.