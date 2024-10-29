York County, Pennsylvania Election Officials Are Examining Thousands of Suspect Voter Registrations and Ballot Applications from Third-Party Group

York County, Pennsylvania, recently received a substantial delivery of voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications from Field+Media Corps, a third-party group working on behalf of the Everybody Votes Campaign.

Field+Media Corps, an Arizona-based consulting firm, has been actively engaging communities of color in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and California since 2017.

This recent influx of election-related materials from such an organization has prompted York County to take a meticulous approach to validate the legality of these submissions.

Julie Wheeler, York County’s President Commissioner, has assured the public that election officials are diligently processing these submissions to confirm their legality and accuracy.

“It’s not unusual to get large stacks of voter registrations or large stacks of request for mail-in ballots. It’s just this was an overabundance of registrations from one particular organization,” Julie Wheeler told Fox43.

“We’re in a phase now where we need to do our homework before we go and make accusations when we don’t have the data to back it up,” Wheeler said.

Below is Wheeler’s full statement:

“We are committed to ensuring the integrity, safety and security of our elections. The York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration has received a large delivery containing thousands of election-related materials from a third-party organization. Those materials appear to include completed voter registration forms, as well as mail-in ballot applications. As with all submissions, our staff follows a process for ensuring all voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests are legal. That process is currently underway. If suspected fraud is identified, we will alert the District Attorney’s Office, which will then conduct an investigation. We will have no further comment until our internal review has been completed.”

Meanwhile, the York County District Attorney’s Office has reiterated its commitment to election integrity, stating that it stands ready to conduct criminal investigations should any evidence of illegal activities arise.

“The Office of the District Attorney has been in constant contact with the York County Commissioners and York County Board of Elections regarding any potential irregularities they are seeing and observing that may necessitate further investigation by this office. As we have always done, this office will investigate any matter regarding elections that require a criminal investigation and if needed, would prosecute any cases where the evidence is sufficient to support a conviction. Regarding any specific allegations or investigation, it is the policy of this office not to comment on such specific matters but only general operating procedures. Any other questions concerning the operations of elections should be referred to the County Commissioners and/or the Board of Elections.”

The investigation in York County comes on the heels of Lancaster County officials announcing a probe into approximately 2,500 questionable voter registrations. That batch, similarly tied to a large-scale canvassing effort, reportedly contained false names, incorrect addresses, and other discrepancies.

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania city officials announced on Friday that they were investigating a massive fraudulent voter registration operation investigation involving thousands of fraudulent voter registrations.

During their press conference on Friday morning, the officials announced that the investigation would likely expand to include at least two neighboring counties.

Lancaster officials also announced that two ballot registration groups were involved in the scandal. These groups were not mentioned by name during the press conference.

A county attorney urged the Secretary of State’s office to warn other Pennsylvania counties to be on alert for fake registrations.