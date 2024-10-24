Unidentified Individual Torches Multiple Ballots in Mailbox Fire in Phoenix as Republicans Surge in Arizona

Disturbing news has emerged from one of the most critical swing states in the country as over a dozen ballots were found torched after a mailbox was set ablaze.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, firefighting crews responded to a fire just outside a post office near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona. After extinguishing the flames, they delivered roughly twenty electoral ballots, and other mail pieces were damaged in the blaze.

As the outlet notes, the collection box is on the property of a United States Postal Service office.

Authorities told FOX 10 Phoenix that an unidentified person started the fire at the drive-up box around 1:20 am local time, 10 minutes before the Phoenix Fire Department (PFD) was made aware of the incident.

Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade stated that the postal inspector collected the burned ballots and mail. He said the PFD’s Arson Investigation Taskforce has opened a criminal investigation with the Phoenix Police Department and U.S. Postal Service Inspectors also involved.

According to police, investigators obtained surveillance footage from the scene. It is not clear if and when the footage will be released to the public.

RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer released the following statement after news of the incident became public:

We are waiting for details from law enforcement. We encourage all voters who used that mailbox in the last 36 hours to check the status of their ballots at https://BeBallotReady.Vote. Successful delivery is usually reflected on that website within 72 hours. Voters should be aware that tomorrow, October 25 is the last day to request a replacement ballot. If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at https://Request.Maricopa.Vote.

