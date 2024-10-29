ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Democrat Thugs Reportedly Caught Posing as Election Officials in Pennsylvania While Officials ‘Shove Voters Out of Line’

The Trump campaign has uncovered disturbing news on voting in Pennsylvania that suggests strong voter suppression efforts by the Democrats are underway.

James Blair, the political director of the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, posted a disturbing image on X showing that Democratic staffers are posing as election workers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The move seems to be an attempt to intimidate Keystone State voters supporting the 45th President.

“The Democrats are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials,” he wrote. “These people are not officials.”

“Intimidation tactics!”

⁦⁦@TheDemocrats⁩ are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials. These people are not officials. Intimidation tactics! pic.twitter.com/M3ILEEQPNg — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

Blair also tweeted equally disturbing news. While sharing video footage of voters showing up in droves to cast ballots in Bucks County, he revealed that election workers are removing voters from the lines and demanding they return the next day.

“There’s been lines like this for days across counties in PA,” Blair noted. “Only for elections officials to come out and push people out of line and tell them to come back.”

“Voter suppression!”

Bucks County, Pennsylvania. There’s been lines like this for days across counties in PA. Only for elections officials to come out and push people out of line and tell them to come back. Voter suppression! pic.twitter.com/aYrR1N1AeD — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

Blair closed by urging voters to stay in line and tell lawyers working with the Trump Campaign and RNC to contact them if election officials, along with Democrats, continue to bully them.

Pennsylvania Voters must stay in line on the final day of early voting and cast their vote. Do not let elections officials turn you away during the operating hours they posted! If they disenfranchise you, submit a report to our lawyers through:https://t.co/MgtQ4e1XWe — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on multiple apparent voter suppression efforts by Democrats and election officials. On Monday, Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman and RNC delegate Val Biancaniello was hauled off in handcuffs for daring to urge voters at a polling place in Delaware County to remain in line and cast their ballots. According to Biancaniello, Democrats were telling the voters in line to go home and stop voting for the day.

As TGP notes, she did not try to influence any voters or break any election laws.

Republican committeewoman Fran Haller also contacted The Gateway Pundit and expressed deep frustration over the voting issues at local service centers, particularly noting early closures that are not in line with the official schedule.

Meanwhile, Democrats are attempting a host of voter fraud schemes as Republicans catch up to them in early voting. While one was uncovered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, there are probably more implemented but not caught by Republicans and honest election officials.

Should Kamala Harris somehow ‘win’ Pennsylvania, there must be a full investigation to determine whether voter fraud made the ultimate difference. If so, how can anyone ever feel confident in the sanctity of our elections again?