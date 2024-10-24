Ballots Found in Florida Storm Drain Were Stolen from Mailboxes with USPS Master Key

Ballots found in an Orange County, Florida storm drain were stolen from mailboxes with a USPS master key.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that the ballots were taken from mailboxes by an unidentified suspect using an arrow key, also known as a master key, that was stolen from the United States Postal Service.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean shared, “Recently, Orange County voters and the United States Postal Service made our office aware that a stolen USPS Arrow Key was used to access cluster mailboxes in the county.”

“During the theft, several vote-by-mail ballots our office mailed days earlier to voters were discarded on the ground,” added Gilzean.

Per Fox 35 Orlando:

People living in Orlando’s Pinewood Reserve subdivision said thieves broke into their mailboxes and shoved several unwanted items into a storm drain, including vote-by-mail ballots. The United States Postal Service said the thefts occurred after an arrow key, also known as a master key, was stolen. “I found out our mail was stolen when my debit card was used fraudulently, and I didn’t have any details at that time,” said David Peterson, who said his mail was stolen. Peterson said neighbors found their mail in a storm drain, a couple of weeks ago. He said thieves stole it from a bank of community mailboxes in the subdivision. “Our neighbors on a Facebook page showed a picture of all this wet mail outside the drain.”

In a statement regarding the stolen ballots, the USPS said it could neither “confirm nor deny” the criminal activity.

The USPS said, “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service cannot confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on the existence of ongoing investigations.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, a resident of Sierra Madre, California, also discovered nearly a dozen ballots in a storm drain while doing yard work.

Last week, Jay Senese of Sierra Madre, California, discovered nearly a dozen ballots and a handful of junk mail in a storm drain near his residence.

