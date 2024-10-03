Joy Behar Says Creepy Tim Walz Had “One Faux Pas” in Debate After Claim That He’s Friends With School Shooters

Joy Behar, one of the lowest-IQ individuals on the View every night, was absolutely ridiculed on Fox’s The Ingrahm Angle after she claimed that Tim Walz had only “one faux pas” during his Tuesday debate with Trump running mate J.D. Vance.

The leftist media is going nuts trying to overcompensate for Walz’s buffoonish and abysmal debate performance. One thing that Walz proved to the world is that he’s as dumb as Kamala Harris. But as conservatives, we already knew that you have to be dumber than rocks or the biggest creep in the world to require menstrual products in young boys’ bathrooms.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the liberal Trump-hating cranks over at MSNBC last night provided post-debate analysis and acted like they’d witnessed the return of Jesus Christ.

They had nothing but good things to say about Walz. Wackjob Rachel Maddow claimed there was only "one bad moment for Tim Walz" when "he got mixed up and embarrassed in answering a question about exactly what month he had been in China in relation to the Tiananmen Square protest."

However, The Gateway Pundit reported on one of many awkward blunders where he first completely avoided the question, then admitted that he gets "caught up" in bogus rhetoric. Walz also called himself a knucklehead when the CBS debate moderators unexpectedly asked him a tough question about his lie that he was in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre. It was a disaster for Tim Walz. Not even the rest of the liberal moderators' biased questions and fact-checks against Vance could save him.

Likewise, Joy Behar and her View co-hosts went into full spin mode. Behar also claimed that he had only one mistake.

Behar reacted to the debate, calling Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "sociopathic liars." She later said, "Tim Walz is a real person, and he's a smart guy. So, he made one faux pas. Okay."

However, it's not clear which one she's talking about. Was it when he filibustered and admitted to lying about being in China during Tiananmen Square? Or was it when Walz said, in possibly the most bizarre and inappropriate statement ever made by a candidate for office, that he's friends with school shooters--TWICE?

It's unclear what he even meant by that, but who the hell says something like that? Walz has twice now failed to answer questions about his comments concerning his apparent friends. "I'm talking about being people where there are school shooters," Walz said as he mumbled nonsense about David Hogg, the Gen-Z gun grabber.

Laura Ingrahm reacted to Behar's laughable debate takeaway, playing the footage of Walz shooting himself in the foot, so to speak. Watch below: