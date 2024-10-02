Tim Walz Tells Americans: “I’ve Become Friends with School Shooters” WTH? …Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Weighs In

This was crazy.
Tampon Tim told Americans on Tuesday, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”
Andrew Pollack, the father of a school shooting victim at Parkland High School, weighed in on Walz’s comments.
Andrew Pollack: “My daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters. Disqualifying.”
The guy is more dangerous than we imagined.