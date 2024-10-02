Tim Walz Calls Himself a ‘Knucklehead’ When Trying to Explain His Lies About China Trips (VIDEO)

Well, Tim Walz nailed this part of the debate.

When asked about the inconsistencies and obvious lies about his travel to China, specifically his trip to Tiananmen Square, Walz called himself a knucklehead. Points for accuracy!

His answer was awkward and he seemed unready for it, which is astonishing. He had to know this was coming.

Watch these clips:

Tim Walz is asked why he lied about being in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre: “I’m a knucklehead at times. Many times I will talk a lot. I will get caught up in the rhetoric.” pic.twitter.com/uTmmeQk7a8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 2, 2024

Tim Walz is digging himself deeper and deeper. This is NOT going well for him. pic.twitter.com/xbQoyGL69P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

Twitter/X users caught it…

“I’m a knucklehead at times” – Tim Walz First true thing he’s said! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

Walz filibusters instead of acknowledging he lied about being in China during the Tiananmen Massacre. Just like he lied about his military service. Then he dismisses it as him being a knucklehead. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 2, 2024

Walz at the debate: “I’m a knucklehead at times.” pic.twitter.com/uF5R3QX9z8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 2, 2024

Walz just said, yeah I’m a knucklehead and I lie a lot but I grew up in Nebraska — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 2, 2024

At least he was honest about that part.