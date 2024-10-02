Tim Walz Calls Himself a ‘Knucklehead’ When Trying to Explain His Lies About China Trips (VIDEO)

Well, Tim Walz nailed this part of the debate.

When asked about the inconsistencies and obvious lies about his travel to China, specifically his trip to Tiananmen Square, Walz called himself a knucklehead. Points for accuracy!

His answer was awkward and he seemed unready for it, which is astonishing. He had to know this was coming.

Watch these clips:

Twitter/X users caught it…

At least he was honest about that part.

