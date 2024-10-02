AWKWARD: Tim Walz Questioned AGAIN About Being Friends with School Shooters After Debate Blunder (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s stolen valor running mate Tim Walz was questioned again about being friends with school shooters on Wednesday.

Tim Walz absolutely bombed during Tuesday night’s Vice Presidential debate against JD Vance.

Walz lost the debate (and the election) after he called himself a “knucklehead” after he was questioned about his lies related to a Tiananmen Square visit.

Tim Walz also said he befriended school shooters.

“I’ve become friends with school shooters,” Tim Walz said.

Weirdo Tim Walz arrived in the battleground state of Pennsylvania looking like a total freak.

A reporter confronted him about his debate blunder.

“Can you clarify why you said you befriended school shooters?” a reporter asked Walz.

Of course, Tim Walz ignored the question and awkwardly mumbled nonsense about David Hogg.

Tim Walz was caught off guard earlier Wednesday at a breakfast with his wife, Gwen when he was questioned about being friends with school shooters.

Tim Walz is asked about his friendships with school shooters at breakfast following the debate.
