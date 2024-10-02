HILAROUS! Nicolle Wallace LOSES HER MIND and Cries During Post Debate Analysis – MSNBC Panel Cheers Moderators Breaking Rules With BS “Fact Check” (VIDEO)

As expected, the MSNBC panel reacting to last night’s Vice Presidential debate was absolutely gushing over Tim Walz’s sloppy performance while condemning J.D. Vance, claiming he lied repeatedly and cheering the moderators for fact-checking and even cutting his microphone.

All in all, it was a pretty boring debate with no noteworthy zingers, except for the ones that Tim Walz did to himself. Still, that didn’t stop the leftists on MSDNC from parading around, lying, and creaming in their pants over Walz’s performance.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the most noteworthy event by far was Tim Walz bizarrely telling the American people he’s “become friends with school shooters”–TWICE!

Tampon Tim later refused to answer the press when they asked about these bizarre comments.

Who the hell says something like that?

Walz also awkwardly blundered on a response, first completely avoiding the question, then admitting that he gets "caught up" in bogus rhetoric and calling himself a knucklehead when the CBS debate moderators unexpectedly asked him a tough question about his lie that he was in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre. It was a disaster for Tim Walz. Not even the rest of the liberal moderators' biased questions and fact-checks against Vance could save him.

But MSNBC viewers who weren't paying attention wouldn't have known this based on nutjob Rachel Maddow and her colleagues' response.

"There was one bad moment for Tim Walz in this debate where he got mixed up and embarrassed in answering a question about exactly what month he had been in China in relation to the Tiananmen Square protest," Rachel Maddow said immediately following the debate.

"But then on guns, on January 6, on Obamacare, on the economy, on blaming everything on the border, back again on healthcare, on abortion, on every issue on substance, JD Vance was very polished and very slick, and Tim Walz beat him on all the substantive points. At least that was my take on it."

Next up, we heard deranged Nicolle Wallace shrieking about Democracy and highlighting only Vance's comments on the 2020 election.

She said, "No matter how you watch this, if you cannot say what happened in 2020, and the only reason you're there is because what actually happened in 2020 is that Donald Trump sent his supporters to hang Mike Pence—just ask them—then you lose." Tim Walz, on the other hand, according to Wallace, "built that perfect artifice."

Leftist crank and January 6 propagandist Chris Hayes also chimed in, "That moment was the moment of the night," claiming that on January 6, "the cops’ brains had all been bashed in, and there were actual dead bodies and blood on the Capitol," but failing to mention that the only dead body was Ashli Babbitt. The real moment of the night was when Tim Walz said he's friends with school shooters.

Wacko Joy Reid cheered on the muting of JD Vance's microphone, downplaying the number of illegal aliens that have crossed the border and claiming that JD Vance "repeatedly lied about Springfield again."

Reid continued, "He said they were brought in through something called the CBP One app, and that is an app that immigrants can use to come in and get a certain kind of visa. That was launched in 2020 under… drum roll… Donald Trump."

However, she did not mention that while the CBP One app was introduced on October 28, 2020, but became the primary vehicle for mass illegal immigration for so-called asylum seekers last year under Joe Biden.

According to the New York Post, "The Biden-Harris administration introduced the CBP One app entry program in January 2023, which Biden claimed would help control the number of migrants crossing the border illegally."

This has "pushed the government of Mexico to begin busing migrants to the US border to help them reach their CBP One appointments more quickly." Since January 2023, nearly one million illegals have been expedited entry into the United States.

Some of these so-called asylum seekers are criminals seeking escape from the authorities in their home countries and MS-13 gang members, The Gateway Pundit has learned from ICE immigration attorneys.

Wallace added to the microphone controversy, saying that the moderators "did a great job" and "if you're a woman, that might be the worst moment JD Vance had because he was going to mansplain right over that mute button... I think that a lot of women in positions of authority that should command respect just by virtue of that dynamic will see themselves and some dude that disrespected them and talked over." Notably, Wallace nearly had a Freudian slip but cut herself off after admitting the moderators "defied whatever..."

As reported by NPR, CBS moderators were to "primarily focus on encouraging exchanges between the candidates and enforcing the ground rules, rather than fact-checking" while a team in the studio "fact-checked" live on the company's website.

JD Vance also called out the moderators, telling them, "The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact check," then tried to respond to the noisy moderators before they cut him off.

"Thank you, Senator, for describing the legal process," Margaret Brennan said in a contemptuous tone before silencing herself for a moment to let Tim Walz lie about the law as Norah O'Donnell cut Vance's mic.

Trump-hater Lawrence O'Donnell and the rest of the panel later laughed at JD Vance's complaint that the rules were broken with that fact check but did not challenge the assertion.

Rachel Maddow joined in, ranting against the toxic masculinity and "mansplaining" by Vance: "The substance of that moment was when he was lying about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, again, and Tim Walz had called him out on it, and then he was trying to say, no, no, I'm not lying. Let me tell you why I'm calling them illegal immigrants, even though they are not illegal immigrants; let me mansplain the law to you. And the moderators, in that point, not only muted as mic, but said, thank you for explaining the law, not what we're asking you."

But one moment from the show put the lunacy on full display when Nicolle Wallace lost it and went on a stumbling, stuttering, and choked-up eyed rant!

During the tirade, Wallace began talking about toothpicks and bizarrely motioned as if she were stacking toothpicks. She then appeared to cry when referencing Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman who traveled to North Carolina and died of septic after taking abortion pills.

Tim Walz lied about Amber Thurman during the debate, claiming that she "died in that journey back and forth." Wallace further declared that Thurman "died because of Donald Trump." Is she okay?

