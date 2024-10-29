ELECTION INTERFERENCE?!: Pennsylvania GOP Leader ARRESTED for Urging Voters to Vote in Person || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week. 

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman Taken Away in Handcuffs For Encouraging People to Stay in Line and Vote After Democrat Election Worker Misleads Voters (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: “Do Not Touch It!” – Idiot Kamala Harris Tours Semiconductor Plant and it Went Exactly How You Would Expect (VIDEO)

➤ MYPILLOW: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​

ARTICLE 3: President Trump Holds Press Conference from Mar-a-Lago — Makes MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

ARTICLE 4:  WHOA: Daughter of Powerful Chinese Communist Official Reveals Tim Walz Had a Secret Sexual Relationship with Her as His Troubling Ties to the Country Pile Up

ARTICLE 5: WOW: Trump Leading Harris in a State Republicans Haven’t Won in Nearly a Quarter Century

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.