BREAKING: Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman Taken Away in Handcuffs For Encouraging People to Stay in Line and Vote After Democrat Election Worker Misleads Voters (VIDEO)

Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman and RNC delegate Val Biancaniello was taken away in handcuffs for telling voters at a polling place in Delaware County to stay in line and vote.

It is unclear if Biancaniello was booked and charged.

According to Val Biancaniello, the Democrats were discouraging voters from in-person voting on Monday in Delaware County so she encouraged voters to stay in line.

“I was just taken away in handcuffs at the Delaware County, Pennsylvania Government Center for encouraging people to stay in line and vote,” Val Biancaniello said.

Bystanders were shocked as police handcuffed Biancaniello.

“Wow! That’s crazy! You locked her up? That is insane! She is not influencing people!” and onlooker said as police escorted Biancaniello away in handcuffs.

WATCH:

I was just taken away in handcuffs at the Delaware County, PA Government Center for encouraging people to stay in line and vote. #FightFightFight #Trump2024 #Trump #MAGA #Vote #Delco pic.twitter.com/mFgRQtSf0H — Val Biancaniello (@luckyvalpal) October 28, 2024

Here’s a higher-quality video:

A supporter of President Trump's was arrested today for encouraging people to stay in the early voting line and cast their ballots freely in Pennsylvania. This follows reports from across the commonwealth that voters are being turned away in conservative areas. This is voter… pic.twitter.com/ye4qTcfEn5 — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) October 28, 2024

Biancaniello insisted that she did not break any laws.

“They arrested me and I didn’t break any laws. I encouraged people to stay in line and vote because the Democrats were discouraging voters from in person voting today in Delaware County,” Biancaniello said on X.

Biancaniello said a Democrat election worker steered Republican voters to a satellite office to vote where they were told they ran out of voter applications.

“In fact, the election worker told people in line to go to the Chester Heights satellite office because the line was shorter there. Do you know what happened when they got to the Chester Heights office to vote in person? They were told that they ran out of mib applications. This is voter suppression in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. I did nothing wrong except encourage people to stay in line and vote. So they arrested me. VOTE!” Val Biancaniello said on X.

Stay in line and #Vote! They arrested me and I didn’t break any laws. I encouraged people to stay in line and vote because the Democrats were discouraging voters from in person voting today in Delaware County. In fact, the election worker told people in line to go to the… pic.twitter.com/pZoW8sA8Dy — Val Biancaniello (@luckyvalpal) October 28, 2024

A witness said Biancaniello was helpful and not influencing for a candidate at all.

“The election worker was also misleading voters by telling us that we should only stay in line if we had a pressing reason to need an early ballot (not true in PA!!),” a witness said.

I was there! Val was being so helpful and was not influencing for a candidate AT ALL! The election worker was also misleading voters by telling us that we should only stay in line if we had a pressing reason to need an early ballot (not true in PA!!). — Cass (@cassandras22) October 28, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Val Biancaniello for comment and will update as soon as we can.

DEVELOPING…