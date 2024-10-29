Update below.

Just one week before the November general election, former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks to the press from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday at 10:30 am ET.

Trump is touting a “major announcement.”

President Trump will then head to Pennsylvania for two stops.

He will first attend a roundtable discussion about issues impacting senior citizens, including Medicare and social security, with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee at the Drexelbrook event center in Drexel Hill Tuesday afternoon.

He will then head to Allentown for a rally Tuesday night beginning att 7:00 PM ET.

UPDATE:

President Trump talked about several important issues during the press conference.

He called out Kamala Harris on her disgusting rhetoric calling Trump Hitler and his MAGA supporters Nazis.

Trump speaking live at Mar-a-lago. Calls out Harris for her Hitler and Nazi rhetoric. Tune in to @OANN pic.twitter.com/6AK6D9ksEK — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) October 29, 2024

Trump also invited the mother of Kayla Hamilton to speak. Kayla was allegedly raped and murdered by an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador thanks to the broken Biden-Harris border.

Her mother shared, “Homeland Security did not do their job. Health and Human Services did not do their job.”

“The Biden-Harris administration did not do their job.”

“If they would have done their job, made that one phone call to El Salvador, my daughter would be alive today.”

Kayla Hamilton was a 20-year old girl with an autism diagnosis…allegedly raped and murdered by an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador. Trump invited her mother to the stage at Mar-a-Lago. “The Biden-Harris administration did not do their job.” pic.twitter.com/RAT8l08SCB — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 29, 2024

