“Do Not Touch It!” – Idiot Kamala Harris Tours Semiconductor Plant and it Went Exactly How You Would Expect (VIDEO)

This is the best the Democrats have.

Kamala Harris on Monday toured Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County, Michigan.

It went exactly how you would expect.

Harris toured the plant as the company received $325 million in funding from the CHIPS Act.

“The trip comes just one week after the semiconductor plant was awarded a $325 million federal grant from the Biden-Harris Administration. That grant comes from the CHIPS and Science Act passed in 2022,” WJRT reported.

Trump previously criticized the CHIPS Act and said we didn’t have to give money to build chip plants because we could have done it with tariffs.

“We could have done it with a series of tariffs. We didn’t have to give them the money to build chip plants…you can’t do it that way…you have to make them spend their money in the US and those plants would open all over the place. And they’ll fund them. We don’t have to put up 10 cents,” Trump told podcast host Joe Rogan this weekend.

Kamala Harris tried to touch the sharp silicone pieces as the plant worker gave her a tour of the facility.

“Can I touch it?” idiot Kamala Harris asked the plant worker.

“Do not touch it! Please do not touch any of the poly! It is very sharp!” the worker said.

Kamala chimed in, “And shiny!”

What a bimbo.

WATCH: