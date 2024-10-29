An explosive report reveals Tampon Tim Walz’s ties to China ran so deep he was having romantic relationships with powerful communist officials’ family members.

The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon revealing the Minnesota governor had a secret affair with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China. The woman who converted with Walz explained what happened to them in graphic detail.

59-year-old Jenna Wang told the outlet Walx seduced her with gifts while at a No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province. At the time, Wang was an English language teacher at No. 8 Middle School while Walz was on the staff of the nonprofit WorldTeach in China.

“Tim was very handsome. I loved his eyes and his big mouth. We talked afterwards and he was very complimentary about my English,” Wang said to the Daily Mail.

According to Wang, they could not be romantically seen in public because of her father’s position within the CCP. She said her father would completely disown her for being intimate with someone from the Western Hemisphere.

“I could never stay overnight because of the social conventions,” she explained. “It was very repressive. Couples walked around the city like robots.”

“My father would have been very, very angry and sad if he had found out.”

Despite this handicap, their romance exploded behind closed doors. The Mail reports that they regularly drank tea, had sexual intercourse and listened to songs from legendary British singer George Michael.

“We talked for hours and hours, we stayed in bed, we had sex,” she said. “He continued to buy me gifts.”

This forbidden love led the then 24-year-old Wang to believe Walz would marry her and she would start a new life with him in the United States. Wang revealed that when the two went to Hainan Island for vacation, Wang confronted him about their future together.

Walz had no interest in her other than to satisfy his sexual desires and told her she was more interested in a US passport than marriage.

Wang told the Mail this left her feeling scorned.

“Tim was very passionate and very romantic. I can still remember dancing with him to our favorite song, Careless Whisper,” she revealed to the outlet. “The fact we couldn’t touch or kiss in public just made it all the more exciting and intense when we were finally alone.”

“We were deeply in love, and I wanted to marry him and start a family,” she added. “When it didn’t happen, I felt very unhappy and sad.

“Tim’s behavior was very selfish,” she continued. “Knowing now that he wasn’t going to marry me made me feel cheap and common as if I was being treated like a prostitute.”

Wang told the Mail this left her feeling scorned and suicidal as a result. She left their hotel and took a taxi clifftop, where she says she contemplated throwing herself off. But while on the bus back to Foshan, she decided to dump Walz during a call and head to Guilin to help her mother recover from stomach surgery.

“The bus stopped, but I didn’t get off. He said, please come and let’s talk, let’s give this a chance,’ Wang stated. “But I said no, I felt dead inside. I wasn’t going to force a person to love me. I never saw Tim again.”

This news perhaps gives the best context to Walz’s weird obsession with China. As The Gateway Pundit has reported, Walz has visited the country up to 15 TIMES, and the revelations from his trips are troubling.

Consider the following:

• Walz told several disturbing lies to Nebraska high school students, whitewashing China’s totalitarian dictatorship and bragging about how many gifts he brought back to the United States.

• While Walz was serving in Congress, he was a fellow at the Macau Polytechnic University. This Chinese institution characterizes itself as having a “long-held devotion to and love for the motherland.”

• Walz championed a group called the Hormel Institute, which has ties to the Wuhan Lab in China. That would be the same Wuhan Lab of Covid-19 fame.

It’s no wonder The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability launched an investigation in August into Tim Walz’s connections to China. One can count on them to add his sordid affair to the list.