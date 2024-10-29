WOW: Trump Leading Harris in a State Republicans Haven’t Won in Nearly a Quarter Century

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire, a state Republicans have not won in 24 years.

According to a New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll released on Sunday evening, Trump is now leading 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent in the Granite State.

Trump lost New Hampshire twice. In 2020, he lost to Biden by seven percent.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Praecones Analytica / @NewHampJournal poll: Trump 50.2% (+0.4)

Harris 49.8% 622 RV, 10/24-26 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 28, 2024

The NH Journal reports, “The fact that Trump, who’s lost the Granite State twice, is leading in a state Democrats carried in seven of the last eight presidential races, could be very significant. It’s one of a series of indicators that the Trump campaign is expanding the field of potential pick-up states less than two weeks before Election Day.”

“There’s a reason Kamala Harris has been spending money in New Hampshire. She’s on defense and knows President Trump is on the path to victory,” Trump national campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told the outlet.

Leavitt continued, “To my fellow Granite Staters who want to keep our beautiful state safe, business-friendly, and free — get out and vote for President Trump. Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who would destroy New Hampshire and America forever.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte also leads Democrat Joyce Craig 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent.

The Praecones Analytica polling firm conducted the survey of 622 registered voters between Oct. 24-26.