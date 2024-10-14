CNN Panel SHOCKED as Scott Jennings Explains why Democrats Don’t Appeal to Men

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: CNN Panel is Left Stunned as Scott Jennings Roasts the Harris-Walz Campaign and Makes a Colorful Point That Perfectly Sums Up Democrats’ Problems With Men (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Man Arrested Outside Trump Coachella Event Spotted at RNC Convention Next to Don Jr. (VIDEO)

➤ MYPILLOW: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​

ARTICLE 3: HELL FREEZES OVER: Far-Left “Saturday Night Live” Brutally Mocks Kamala Harris in Surprising Turn of Events (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: MORE J.D. MASTERY: Vance Embarasses Leftist New York Times ‘Reporter’ While Delivering an Important History Lesson When She Tries to Claim Illegals Are Needed to Build Houses (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: AWESOME: J.D. Vance Obliterates Despicable ABC Host Martha Raddatz When She Lies About the Illegal Alien Gangs Taking Over America and Trashes President Trump (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.