CNN Panel is Left Stunned as Scott Jennings Roasts the Harris-Walz Campaign and Makes a Colorful Point That Perfectly Sums Up Democrats’ Problems With Men (VIDEO)

One of the few bright lights on the channel formerly known as the Clinton News Network has been conservative strategist and Trump supporter Scott Jennings. Time and again, he has gone into the lion’s den to take on deranged leftists.

On Sunday morning, Jennings was brought on CNN’s State of the Union program to discuss the state of the presidential race. As TGP readers know, Kamala Harris has had one of her worst weeks as a candidate, and Tim Walz’s comical efforts to make himself relatable have only made things worse.

Jennings began by mocking the Harris-Walz campaign’s difficult week, pointing out the unfavorable headlines, Harris’s falling poll numbers, and their problems with Black voters.

He then made a colorful point that perfectly illustrated the crisis Democrats are facing with men: They care more about dudes who want to become women than men who want to be men.

This surprised his fellow panelists, who started stuttering in response as Jennings continued to roast Democrats and the Harris-Walz campaign.

Jennings concluded his speech by driving home the point that the male problem for Democrats is irreversible and further explaining how this would cost them the presidential election.

WATCH:

CNN STRATEGIST SCOTT JENNINGS: DEMOCRATS CARE MORE ABOUT DUDES WHO WANNA BECOME WOMEN Scott Jennings stunned a CNN panel with a sharp critique of Walz’s “hunting cosplay,” claiming Democrats “care more about dudes who wanna become women than dudes who just wanna be men.”… pic.twitter.com/HRewnDPcM7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2024