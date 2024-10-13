HELL FREEZES OVER: Far-Left “Saturday Night Live” Brutally Mocks Kamala Harris in Surprising Turn of Events (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s comedy of errors is causing even some of her most reliable allies to knife her in the back.

For weeks, far-left “Saturday Night Live” had coddled Harris like the rest of the corporate media because they wanted to see President Trump defeated once and for all. But this all changed last night during the show’s “Cold Open.”

The skit involved a parody of Steve Harvey’s famous Family Feud game show, which the show’s runners prepared as a response to Trump declining to do another debate against Harris. Long-time SNL regular Kenan Thompson starred as Steve Harvey, while Maya Rudolph and James Austin Johnson portrayed Harris and Trump, respectively.

During the introductions, Harvey takes a shot at Harris when he asks her how she is not winning easily despite raising a record-shattering amount of money and her recent campaign blitz. Harris responds that she screams into her pillow every morning, wondering the same thing.

Astute TGP readers will remember a similar story involving Hillary Clinton, who wondered why she was not destroying Trump in their race.

SNL’s Kamala Harris Dies Inside After Being Asked Why She’s Losing KAMALA HARRIS: “My campaign has raised a billion dollars.” STEVE HARVEY: “Oh, my lord. How are you not winning by a landslide?” KAMALA HARRIS: “That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning.” pic.twitter.com/2sFQE8SEwH — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) October 13, 2024

HARRIS: My campaign has raised a billion dollars. HARVEY: Oh, my lord. How are you not winning by a landslide? HARRIS: That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning.

The mocking got worse once the game began. During one sequence, “Harvey” asked the candidates to name one item they kept in their glove department.

It was that moment the show decided to make fun of Harris’s stupid “I was born in the middle-class” stump speech which accompanies every answer to a question.

WATCH:

SNL turns on Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/bbBFZEPgae — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2024

THOMPSON: Name something that you can keep in your glove department. (Rudolph buzzes in) RUDOLPH: Steve, look, I was raised in a middle-class family, alright. THOMPSON: Oh, here we go. RUDOLPH: My mother raised my sister and me, alright? She worked hard and saved up. THOMPSON: Did that mother have a glove department? RUDOLPH: A small business owner named Miss Shelton. THOMPSON: Okay, we got that. Something that you keep in your glove department. RUDOLPH: A Glock, Steve. A big old Glock. Trending: A Statement From The Gateway Pundit Founder and Editor Jim Hoft on Recent Developments THOMPSON: Oh, so you strap like that!

But SNL was still not done with Harris. They seemingly showed her acting drunk while introducing Joe Biden, who Dana Carvey was portraying. She also sounded tipsy when speaking.