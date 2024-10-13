Man Arrested Outside Trump Coachella Event Spotted at RNC Convention Next to Don Jr. (VIDEO)

A 49-year-old man named Vem Miller was arrested by Riverside law enforcement at a checkpoint about a mile outside of Trump’s Coachella, California event on Saturday.

Miller was taken into custody on two misdemeanor charges after he was found to be illegally in possession of two firearms and a high-capacity magazine. He was released $5,000 bail.

Vem Miller was also allegedly in possession of fake VIP passes and press passes for Trump’s rally.

Riverside County Sheriff press release:

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:59 p.m., deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive. The male driver, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Coronado at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836–1600.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco initially believed a third assassination attempt against Trump had been thwarted.

However, a source close to the Trump campaign told The Daily Mail there was no assassination attempt.

It appears Vem Miller just had firearms in his vehicle and did not have any plot to assassination President Trump.

“There was no assassination attempt in CA yesterday,” the source told DailyMail.com. “A man at a perimeter checkpoint had a gun but there was no incident.”

The Gateway Pundit reviewed Vem Miller’s Instagram account and it revealed he was at the RNC Convention and attended other pro-Trump events with RFK Jr. and James O’Keefe.

In a video posted to Instagram, Vem Miller came within a foot or so of Donald Trump Jr. at the RNC Convention over the summer.

Miller appears to be a Trump supporter who was taken into custody for having firearms in his vehicle.

