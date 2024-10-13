AWESOME: J.D. Vance Obliterates Despicable ABC Host Martha Raddatz When She Lies About the Illegal Alien Gangs Taking Over America and Trashes President Trump (VIDEO)

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) put on yet another masterclass performance during the Sunday talk shows, once again proving why President Trump’s decision to select him as his running mate was a stroke of genius.

Vance appeared as a guest on ABC’s “This Week” this morning, and host Martha Raddatz immediately tried to ambush him on multiple topics. These included lying about Trump’s pointed comments related to the Harris-Biden regime’s Hurricane Helene response, spinning his remarks on the Venezuelan gangs taking over the country, abortion, and more.

But despite this significant hostility and gaslighting from Raddatz, Vance maintained his composure and swatted her aside. This was most notable when the issue of Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado, came up.

Raddatz told her audience Trump was lying about gangs taking over the city and attempted to cite laughable remarks by RINO Aurora mayor Mike Coffman to prove her point.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, terrifying video footage emerged in August showing members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Agua taking over apartment complexes throughout the Denver suburb. As a result, the residents are now living in complete fear.

Vance, though, was armed with the facts and destroyed Raddatz. He slammed her for minimizing the problem and focusing on Trump while ignoring the person responsible for this crisis: Kamala Harris.

He then elaborated on how extreme the illegal alien gang problem really is and cited multiple examples of Harris’s unpatriotic actions endangering Americans.

WATCH:

Operator: 9-1-1 what’s your emergency? Me: I just witnessed a murder.pic.twitter.com/pIOlyaBWA8 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2024