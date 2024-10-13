MORE J.D. MASTERY: Vance Embarasses Leftist New York Times ‘Reporter’ While Delivering an Important History Lesson When She Tries to Claim Illegals Are Needed to Build Houses (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), sat down this week for an interview with the far-left New York Times and proved once again why selecting him was one of the best decisions Trump ever made.
The paper released footage of the interview on Friday, and what followed was yet another mastery of the failing corporate media by Vance.
While most of the attention focused on his brilliant response to a gotcha question about the 2020 election, Vance had another masterful sequence when the subject turned to illegal immigration and housing.
The ‘reporter,’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro, played the advocate for illegal aliens by claiming we need them to build more houses to solve the housing crisis, and deportations would prove counterproductive to that goal. But Vance had an important history lesson to share.
He pointed out that in the 1960s, when our country had low immigration levels, construction companies had no problem finding American workers to build homes. Thus, businesses just want to hire illegals as cheap labor to maximize their profits.
Garcia-Navarro then claimed that because the nation was much bigger now, there was no way to fill the employment gap without illegal labor.
But Vance had another reply ready. He made clear that there were millions of prime-age Americans who had dropped out of the workforce thanks to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, who could take those jobs instead.
Once again, the ‘reporter’ tried to trap Vance by falsely claiming that the workers he was talking about included people who did not actually work. But Vance pointed out she had no idea what she was talking about.
He went on to say Americans will do these jobs, just not for the slave wages companies are paying illegals. By refusing to deport these invaders, the American middle class is being destroyed.
WATCH:
JD Vance schools the host on the negative impact illegal immigration has on the economy.
Host: The reason that there is a housing crisis is that not enough houses have been built.
Vance: … And that we have 25 million people who shouldn’t be here. pic.twitter.com/9ZQZu2ozzm
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 12, 2024
GARCIA-NAVARRO: The reason that there is a housing crisis is that not enough houses have been built.
VANCE: And that we have 25 million people who shouldn’t be here.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: Well, this is the thing.
VANCE: I think it’s both.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: I know you do, but I don’t think many people who look into this agree with you, but about a third of the construction workforce is Hispanic. Of those, a large portion are undocumented, so how do you propose to build all the housing necessary by removing all the people who are working in construction?
VANCE: Well, I think it’s a fair question because we know back in the 1960s, when we had very low levels of illegal immigration, Americans didn’t buy houses, didn’t build houses. And I’m being sarcastic, of course, in service of a point Lulu because of the assumption that because a large number of homebuilders are using undocumented labor, that’s the only way to build homes, I think again…
GARCIA-NAVARRO: The country is much bigger, and the need is much more significant. I mean, I’m not arguing in favor of illegal immigration. I’m asking how you deal with the knock-on effect of your proposal, to remove millions of people who work in a critical part of the economy.
VANCE: Well, I think that what you would do is you would take the seven million prime-age men who have dropped out of the labor force, and you have a smaller number of women, but still millions of women, prime-age, who have dropped out of the labor force. You absolutely can reengage folks into the American labor market…
GARCIA-NAVARRO: To work in construction?
Trending: HAHA: Tampon Tim Walz Poses for a Hunting Photo-Op and It Blows Up in His Face When a Few Problems Become Obvious (VIDEO)
VANCE: Of course, you could.
GARCIA-NAVARRO: I mean, the unemployment rate is 4.1 percent. Most people who…
VANCE: But the unemployment rate, Lulu, this is important, doesn’t include…
GARCIA-NAVARRO: But most people who don’t work can’t work in the regular economy, they’re in the military, they’re parents, they’re sick, they’re old, they might not want to work in construction.
VANCE: The unemployment is not, does not count labor force participation drop-outs, and again, this is one of the really deranged things that I think illegal immigration does to society is it gets us in a mindset of saying, “We can only build houses with illegal immigrants” when we have seven million, just men, not even women, just men, who have completely dropped out of the labor force.
People say, “Well, Americans won’t do those jobs.” Americans won’t do those jobs for below-the-table wages or non-living wages, but people will do those jobs. They will just do those jobs at certain wages. Think about this from the perspective of an American company. I want them to go searching in their own country for their own citizens, sometimes people who may be struggling with addiction or trauma, and get them re-engaged in American society.
We can not have an entire American business community that is giving up on American workers and is importing millions of illegal laborers. That is what we have, thanks to Kamala Harris’ border policies. I think it’s one of the biggest drivers of inequality. It’s one of the biggest reasons why we have millions of people who’ve dropped out of the labor force. Why try to reengage an American citizen in a good job if you can just import somebody from Central America who is just going to work under the table for poverty wages? It is a disgrace, and it has led to the evisceration of the American middle class.