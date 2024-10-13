MORE J.D. MASTERY: Vance Embarasses Leftist New York Times ‘Reporter’ While Delivering an Important History Lesson When She Tries to Claim Illegals Are Needed to Build Houses (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), sat down this week for an interview with the far-left New York Times and proved once again why selecting him was one of the best decisions Trump ever made.

The paper released footage of the interview on Friday, and what followed was yet another mastery of the failing corporate media by Vance.

While most of the attention focused on his brilliant response to a gotcha question about the 2020 election, Vance had another masterful sequence when the subject turned to illegal immigration and housing.

The ‘reporter,’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro, played the advocate for illegal aliens by claiming we need them to build more houses to solve the housing crisis, and deportations would prove counterproductive to that goal. But Vance had an important history lesson to share.

He pointed out that in the 1960s, when our country had low immigration levels, construction companies had no problem finding American workers to build homes. Thus, businesses just want to hire illegals as cheap labor to maximize their profits.

Garcia-Navarro then claimed that because the nation was much bigger now, there was no way to fill the employment gap without illegal labor.

But Vance had another reply ready. He made clear that there were millions of prime-age Americans who had dropped out of the workforce thanks to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, who could take those jobs instead.

Once again, the ‘reporter’ tried to trap Vance by falsely claiming that the workers he was talking about included people who did not actually work. But Vance pointed out she had no idea what she was talking about.

He went on to say Americans will do these jobs, just not for the slave wages companies are paying illegals. By refusing to deport these invaders, the American middle class is being destroyed.

WATCH:

JD Vance schools the host on the negative impact illegal immigration has on the economy. Host: The reason that there is a housing crisis is that not enough houses have been built. Vance: … And that we have 25 million people who shouldn’t be here. pic.twitter.com/9ZQZu2ozzm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 12, 2024