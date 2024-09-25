Idaho Man Charged After Threatening to Kill Trump in Multiple Calls to Mar-a-Lago Two Weeks After Matthew Crooks Assassination Attempt

Warren Jones Crazybull, a Bonner County resident, was arrested in August after allegedly making multiple death threats against former President Donald Trump, according to court documents obtained by Forbes.

The threats followed a failed assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania just two weeks prior.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Secret Service, Crazybull, 64, made at least nine threatening calls to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on July 31.

“Find Trump… I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him,” Crazybull said in one call, referencing Trump’s New Jersey golf club.

In addition to the calls, a Facebook page believed to belong to Crazybull contained numerous violent threats, many referencing a supposed “shadow government” and linking Trump to figures like Jeffrey Epstein and John F. Kennedy.

According to a Secret Service affidavit, Crazybull wrote about engaging Trump in “single combat” to avenge what he claimed were “broken treaties” that resulted in the loss of his land.

Facebook has since deleted his account, but internet sleuths managed to save a copy of one of his videos.

WATCH:

NEW: Idaho man charged after threatening to k*ll Donald Trump in phone calls and Facebook posts. 64-year-old Warren Jones Crazybull allegedly made at least nine phone calls to Donald Trump’s home, threatening to k*ll him “personally.” “Find Trump… I am coming down to… pic.twitter.com/0cE61Usli6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024

Federal authorities tracked Crazybull using cell phone data from T-Mobile and apprehended him on August 1.

During questioning, Crazybull told investigators he had no intention of actually killing Trump but insisted he would do anything to prevent him from reclaiming the presidency.

He also mentioned a personal vendetta, blaming both Trump and the late President Kennedy for past grievances related to Native American treaties.

Crazybull, who has a history of psychiatric treatment, was charged on August 20 in federal court in Idaho. He faces one count of making threats against a former president, a charge that could carry a sentence of up to five years in prison. Crazybull has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for October 28.

This comes in the wake of a July 17th rally in Pennsylvania, where Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump in the ear in an attempted assassination. While Trump survived the attack, a bystander tragically lost their life before Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service agents.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

According to law enforcement, Routh was no more than 500 yards away from Trump and was hiding in shrubbery when he pointed his rifle, reportedly an AK-47, at the former president. He then darted out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle, but he was arrested in Martin County.