BREAKING: ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION: Gunman Pushed Rifle’s Muzzle Through Fence Line at Trump Golf Club Before Secret Service Agents Fired

**Update** President Trump was safely transported to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

It is unclear if the suspect was able to fire his weapon (AK-47 with a scope) or if the Secret Service shot at him first after they identified him as a threat.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman targeted President Trump.

The FBI is calling Sunday’s shooting an attempted assassination.

Trump and everyone who was on the golf course with him is safe.

According to the Associated Press, the gunman pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

Law enforcement said the gunman was about 300 to 500 yards away from Trump. He was hiding in the shrubbery when he pointed his rifle with a scope through the fence.

According to law enforcement, Secret Service agents were one to two holes ahead of Trump when they spotted the muzzle of the rifle.

“The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said,” the AP reported.

“The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired, the officials said.” AP said.

According to reporters for The AP, there are several areas around the perimeter of Trump’s golf course where golfers are visible from the fence line.

It appears the gunman exploited a vulnerable part of the property’s perimeter.

“There are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line. News photographers learned those areas well so they could capture photos of Trump when he was golfing there as president.” AP reported.

The suspect ran out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle but he was arrested in Martin County.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he spoke with Trump three times in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Hannity said Trump was on the 5th hole about to putt when he heard “pop, pop, pop, pop” — within seconds the Secret Service pounced on the president, covered him.”

“You had snipers with tripods…long story short… the gun has been found, they have identified it as an AK-47,” Hannity said.

Hannity said that law enforcement used drone footage to identify the suspect getting into his vehicle after dropping his firearm.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Fox’s @SeanHannity tells viewers he has spoken to @realDonaldTrump after today’s shooting incident and confirms that the former President is “safe and unharmed” after the “Secret Service pounced on the President” at the fifth hole of the golf course to protect him and… pic.twitter.com/0bmXWVzMKS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 15, 2024

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference following the second assassination attempt against Trump.

Law enforcement officers confirmed the gunman pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line. At this point Secret Service agents fired on him.

The suspect had an AK-47 with a scope and a GoPro so he could record the assassination.

#BREAKING: Photo of two backpacks, an AK-47, and a Go-Pro left by the gunman at the Trump Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Fox News IDs suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh. The suspect was 300-500 yards from Trump when discovered. pic.twitter.com/1CLT95Mjpf — Moshe Schwartz (backup) (@MosheReports) September 15, 2024

WATCH: