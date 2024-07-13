TRUMP GRABS NECK – BLEEDING FROM EAR! Gunshots at Trump Pennsylvania Rally!!!! — TRUMP SCREAMS “FIGHT!”

President Trump is bleeding from his ear!!!

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted off stage due to an assassination attempt.

The alarming event took place on Saturday evening while Trump was in the midst of delivering his speech to a crowd of supporters.

Video recordings of the scene show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly moved in to shield Trump and guide him away from potential harm.

Trump was grazed by a bullet in his right ear. Despite being injured, as he was whisked away, Trump managed to raise his fist defiantly and shout “f*ck” towards the crowd.

The crowd was absolutely massive!

