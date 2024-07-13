TRUMP GRABS NECK – BLEEDING FROM EAR! Gunshots at Trump Pennsylvania Rally!!!! — TRUMP SCREAMS “FIGHT!”

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted off stage due to an assassination attempt.

The alarming event took place on Saturday evening while Trump was in the midst of delivering his speech to a crowd of supporters.

Video recordings of the scene show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly moved in to shield Trump and guide him away from potential harm.

Trump was grazed by a bullet in his right ear. Despite being injured, as he was whisked away, Trump managed to raise his fist defiantly and shout “f*ck” towards the crowd.

#BREAKING: Gunshots fired at a Trump rally, secret service rushed him off stage. pic.twitter.com/PJ3huYxrAD — PETRIFIED COVID PARENT (@covid_parent) July 13, 2024

‼️‼️‼️SHOTS FIRED & PRESIDENT TRUMP APPARENTLY HIT IN THE EAR‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2ohzdjRUvK — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) July 13, 2024

This will go down as the hardest video in American history. Absolute chills pic.twitter.com/5OFkldQx84 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

