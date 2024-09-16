Trump-Hating Gunman’s Son Defends His Dad Despite Alleged Assassination Attempt: ‘He’s Not a Violent Person’

A Florida golf course became the backdrop for an alleged assassination attempt on Sunday in yet another shocking attack on former President Donald Trump.

The would-be assassin, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Routh, was reportedly armed with an AK-47 and just a few hundred yards away from the former president as he played at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The would-be assassin’s son, Oran Routh, 35, wasted no time sharing his disdain for Trump, echoing the rhetoric of those on the far left who have repeatedly fanned the flames of violence.

“This was the first I heard about it. Was my father shot or injured?” he told the Daily Mail.

“My dad hates Trump like every reasonable person does.” He even went so far as to say, “I don’t like Trump either,” but in the next breath tried to downplay his father’s actions, claiming, “He’s not a violent person.”

Not violent? Reports suggest that the elder Routh was armed with a military-style weapon, prepared to pull the trigger and target a former U.S. president.

The potential attack was only stopped by the actions of a Secret Service agent, who noticed Routh as he boldly pushed the barrel of his AK-47 through a chain-link fence.

“He’s my dad and all he’s had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know… That’s crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

Also, Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspected gunman behind the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, was previously charged in 2002 with possessing a weapon of mass destruction and a long list of charges.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Oran Routh’s response to his father’s arrest is nothing short of disturbing.

Rather than condemning the violence, he chose to complain about the political process, launching into a bizarre rant that dismissed presidential elections as a choice between a “turd sandwich and a giant douche,” quoting South Park.

“South Park said it best, every 4 years we’re forced to choose between a turd sandwich and a giant douche, and it all stays f–ked in the same ways by different degrees, and we’re exhausted and embarrassed by it all,” he told the Daily Mail.

Oran, who moved to Hawaii a few years ago and had been living with his longtime girlfriend, said he wasn’t even aware that his father was in Florida at the time of the attack.

“He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii,” Oran said.

The father and son had reportedly had a “falling out,” though Oran declined to elaborate on the reasons.

“I didn’t ask him for more information because we’ve had a falling out. We’ve grown apart.”

Despite their distance, Oran insisted, “He’s not a violent person. He’s a hard worker and a great dad. He’s a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f***king life.”

Asked whether his father owned a gun, Oran replied, “Not that I know of. I’ve never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything batsh*t like this.”

The radical left has emboldened people like Ryan Routh, turning them from vocal opponents of conservative policies into would-be assassins. This is the consequence of years of incendiary rhetoric from Democratic leaders, Hollywood elites, and the mainstream media.

When Trump is continually painted as a villain and his supporters as “deplorables,” it’s only a matter of time before someone takes that narrative to its violent conclusion.