Former Navy Seal Rep. Eli Crane Issues Stern Warning to President Trump Following 2nd Assassination Attempt: “There is a Very Real Possibility that There is a MOLE in the Secret Service” (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

According to law enforcement, Routh was no more than 500 yards away from Trump and was hiding in shrubbery when he pointed his rifle, reportedly an AK-47, at the former president.

He then darted out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle, but he was arrested in Martin County. Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes during his appearance in federal court yesterday: possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Americans are understandably wondering how another deranged lunatic was able to get within shooting distance of the most famous man in the world just two months after the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. It turns out there may be a sinister and treasonous reason why.

According to one respected GOP congressman, the country has to consider the strong possibility that there is someone in the Secret Service deliberately putting President Trump in danger.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), a former Navy Seal, appeared on the Benny Johnson show Tuesday to give his perspective on the security failures that led to the second attempt on Trump’s life. Crane told Johnson that the evidence he has seen suggests that there is a mole within the Secret Service and that Trump should hire his own security to fill in the gaps the agency is leaving open.

My advice to the President is to bolster your private security around you not only to fill holes in the gaps that the Secret Service continues to leave open but also to watch the watchers. There is a very real possibility that there is a mole in the Secret Service team surrounding the President or at the highest levels of the Secret Service. So he needs somebody, like a group of individuals around him that are loyal to him.

If what Crane is saying is true, this constitutes arguably the most treacherous act in American history. Is it any wonder the Biden-Harris regime wants to stonewall Congress and try to memory-hole the attempts on Trump’s life