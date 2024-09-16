BREAKING: Suspect in Second Trump Assassination Attempt Hit with Two Charges In Federal Court, Neither for Trying to Kill Trump

Is this the beginning of a cover-up or just the initial start of proceedings against a would-be assassin of the most famous man on Earth?

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

According to law enforcement, Routh was no more than 500 yards away from Trump and was hiding in shrubbery when he pointed his rifle, reportedly an AK-47, at the former president. He then darted out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle, but he was arrested in Martin County.

The Associated Press just a short time ago reported Routh had been charged with two federal gun crimes during his appearance in federal court today: possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

It is unclear why he has not been charged with attempting to assassinate the 45th President, despite clear-cut evidence showing he wanted Trump dead. The AP notes it is possible more charges could be levied in the future.

The outlet also noted Routh showed no remorse for his actions and was seen SMILING as he spoke with his public defender.

The AP reported:

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury. Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, where he answered perfunctory questions about his work status and income. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, he smiled as he spoke with a public defender and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment after the court appearance.

CNN notes it might be difficult to charge Routh with a crime against Trump specifically. Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach, Florida, said the distance between Routh and Trump, between 300 to 500 yards, might be too far for the court to be certain Routh was aiming his rifle at Trump.

One can only hope Routh is hit with more charges and never sees the outside of a jail cell again. But readers can be forgiven for thinking this is not a promising initial development.