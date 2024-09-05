JUST IN: FBI Raids Homes of Three Senior Aides and Closest Friends to Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The FBI conducted sweeping raids at the homes of two top aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed that federal agents targeted the Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Hollis, Queens residence of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

David Banks and Phil Banks are brothers.

“Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” the mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, said in a statement per ABC News.

“As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.”

Sources report that the FBI seized electronics and other evidence during the searches, though no charges have been filed at this time.

This is not the first time federal agents have descended upon Adams’ inner circle.

FBI agents conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, on the same day the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI launched an investigation against Mayor Eric Adams into potential illegal foreign donations from Turkey to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 election campaign.

The searches, which began early on November 2, targeted Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’s chief fundraiser; Rana Abbasova, an aide in his international affairs office; and Cenk Öcal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who was on Adams’s transition team.

In November, the FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

Earlier this year, FBI agents descended on the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, a top aide who is under investigation for using her position to benefit her improperly.

A source familiar with the situation informed Politico that the raids today do not seem to be connected to the Turkey investigation and the investigation into Adams’ special adviser and campaign fundraiser, Winnie Greco.

This news comes after Linda Sun, a former high-ranking aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, was arrested alongside her husband, Christopher Hu, on Tuesday morning following a federal raid on their Long Island home earlier this year.

