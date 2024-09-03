BREAKING: FBI Arrests Former Deputy Chief of Staff for NY Gov. Kathy Hochul for Acting as an Agent of the Chinese Communist Government

Linda Sun, a former high-ranking aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, was arrested alongside her husband, Christopher Hu, on Tuesday morning following a federal raid on their Long Island home earlier this year.

The couple is scheduled to appear in a Brooklyn court on Tuesday afternoon, per the Daily Mail.

The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on the $3.5 million Long Island home. The lavish five-bedroom home, located in a gated community called Stone Hill in Long Island, was searched thoroughly by agents, though it remains undisclosed whether any items were seized during the operation.

Sources told the New York Post that the search warrant was issued by the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, although officials there have remained tight-lipped, declining any comment on the ongoing investigation.

Sun has had a long career in various government roles across New York State. Her tenure includes working under both Governor Hochul and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In September 2021, Sun was appointed deputy chief of staff to Hochul. At the time, she was the highest-appointed Asian-American in the administration.

She left her executive chamber role after 15 months and took a job as Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Business Development with the New York State Department of Labor in 2022.

However, she left state service last year following allegations of misconduct. According to sources familiar with the matter, the misconduct was serious enough to be referred to law enforcement, the Post reported.

Sun’s husband, Chris Hu, operates a high-end liquor store in Flushing, Queens called Leivine Wine & Spirits. He has also incorporated several businesses over the past decade — including one at the start of the COVID pandemic called Medical Supplies USA LLC, according to the New York Times.

