JUST IN: Home of Top Eric Adams Aide Raided by FBI Two Days After NYC Mayor Calls For Changes to Sanctuary City Law So Criminal Aliens Can be Deported (VIDEO)

The home of a top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was raided by FBI agents Thursday morning.

FBI agents descended on the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, a top aide who is under investigation for using her position to benefit her improperly.

It is unclear if the FBI raid was related to the city’s Department of Investigation inquiry.

The New York Post reported:

FBI agents hit the Bronx home of a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams Thursday morning, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Post. Agents were spotted at the Pelham Bay home of Winnie Greco, who is already under probe by the city Department of Investigation over allegations she improperly used her government position to get perks. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thursday’s law enforcement action, first reported by News 12 Bronx, was connected to that investigation.

In November the FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

FBI agents conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, on the same day the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Brianna Suggs has been instrumental in raising funds for Adams’ campaigns, amassing over $2.5 million for his 2025 re-election bid, according to the Daily Mail.

The latest FBI raid comes just two days after NYC Mayor Eric Adams called for changes to New York City’s sanctuary city law to be changed so that criminal illegal aliens can be deported.

More than 100,000 illegal aliens have been sent to New York City in the last couple of years.

Biden’s border invasion is so bad that Adams, a Democrat, is now desperate to deport criminal aliens.

