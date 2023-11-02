BREAKING: FBI Raids Home of Eric Adams’ Fundraising Chief, Brianna Suggs

FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York Post reported.

The raid took place on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Brianna Suggs has been a pivotal figure in Mayor Adams’ political journey. She has been instrumental in raising funds for his campaigns, amassing over $2.5 million for his 2025 re-election bid, according to the Daily Mail.

Their professional relationship dates back to 2017 when Suggs joined Adams’ office as an administrative intern during his tenure as the Brooklyn Borough President.

She later ascended to the role of fundraiser and director of logistics for Adams’ triumphant 2021 mayoral campaign. Currently, Suggs is associated with the Kings County Democratic County Committee, where she serves as a fundraiser.

Per ABC, Suggs has garnered $18.4 million for Adams’ 2021 campaign and has already amassed a minimum of $900,000 for his 2025 re-election bid.

The exact reasons for the raid remain undisclosed. However, some of the agents present during the raid belong to the public corruption unit, as reported by The New York Times. This detail has led to speculations about the nature of the investigation.

Mayor Adams, who was en route to Washington DC, to complain to the Biden regime about New York’s migrant crisis after five Democratic mayors sent a letter to Biden, was informed of the raid while in transit. In a swift response, he canceled his meetings and made an immediate return to New York, the New York Post reported.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams was on his way to Washington DC to complain to the Obama/Biden regime about New York’s migrant crisis so the FBI raided the home of his top fundraiser AT THE SAME TIME. Adams canceled the meetings and returned to NYC. See how this works? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 2, 2023

Daily News Chris Sommerfeldt wrote, “Feds raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’ campaign fundraiser coordinator, this a.m. Eyewitnesses told me FBI agents came out with a cardboard box. A source familiar said raid relates to Adams campaign donations.”

JUST IN: Feds raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’ campaign fundraiser coordinator, this a.m. Eyewitnesses told me FBI agents came out with a cardboard box. A source familiar said raid relates to Adams campaign donations. Story coming via @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/ciy7d7454A — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 2, 2023

This is not the first time that a top aide of Eric Adams was involved in corruption.

In early July, six individuals were arrested for criminal activities involving Adams’s election.

Six people were charged Friday in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public money to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign months before his election.

This case involved a former NYC cop and ally of Adams:

“An acquaintance of New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at the center of an alleged straw-donor scheme, announced by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Friday, that funneled tens of thousands of dollars in illicit contributions to the Democratic mayor’s campaign,” Politico reports. “Dwayne Montgomery is a retired deputy inspector with the NYPD, where he overlapped with Adams before the mayor retired to pursue a political career.” “According to an indictment unveiled by Bragg Friday, Montgomery was among six people charged with an elaborate scheme to circumvent campaign finance laws and ply the campaign with cash in the hopes of currying favor for future business deals with the city, once Adams was elected.”

A top Adams aide was involved in the arrest.

A top City Hall aide has been outed as the campaign worker who dealt with the alleged mastermind of a straw donor scheme to gain political influence in the Big Apple. Trending: BREAKING: Trump Lawyers Drop Bombshell Revelations About Biden Regime and Jack Smith in Classified Docs Hearing Rachel Atcheson, Mayor Eric Adams’ deputy director for food policy and a fellow vegetarian, organized a fundraiser with accused ringleader Dwyane Montgomery, a former NYPD inspector and head of integrity for a municipal workers union, according to newly filed court documents. Manhattan prosecutors identified Atcheson as “Campaign Representative #1” who was mentioned in an indictment filed against Montgomery, five others and Ecosafety Consultants Inc. earlier this month in the alleged big-bucks scam.

Another Democrat was involved in the arrest as well.

A Manhattan Democratic Party official has been identified as a “straw donor” who dealt with at least one of the defendants in the alleged criminal campaign-finance scheme that has rocked Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign. William Smith, a Democratic district leader from East Harlem, was revealed as “straw donor 16” who had conversations with defendant Shamsuddin Riza in the case, according to court papers filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Not long after all of this, the Head of NYC anti-violence program was busted in a gun and drug bust.

The director of a Bronx anti-violence program listed as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to curb shootings was hit with drug and gun charges in a massive upstate bust, The Post has learned. Michael Rodriguez, 48, head of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (BRAG), was among 15 suspects charged in the drug conspiracy case, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. He is accused of supplying drugs to dealers in Middletown and Port Jervis to be sold on the streets. Cops raided his Yonkers home last week and allegedly found the drugs, more than $165,000 in cash and two illegal guns — a Ruger .380 caliber handgun and a Bond Arms .357-caliber handgun. Rodriguez’ organization BRAG is among the grassroots organizations listed as community partners in the city’s “Blueprint to End Gun Violence” released last year.

The New York Daily News reported recently on the former NYC Buildings Commissioner who has been charged with corruption.

Former New York City Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich has been charged with corruption in a sealed indictment, sources told the Daily News late Thursday. Ulrich was revealed to be in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s crosshairs when investigators seized his phone last November, seven months after Mayor Adams tapped him as his Buildings commissioner. He resigned his Buildings post days later… …the charges Ulrich faces are also expected to touch on his alleged ties to organized crime and illegal gambling.

In another story, a minister in NYC was charged with corruption related to the NYC government.

The flashy, jewelry-flaunting Brooklyn pastor who reported being robbed while preaching at his church this past summer was arrested on federal charges Monday – unrelated to the July incident – for allegedly defrauding a parishioner, trying to extort a businessman and lying to the FBI, according to a federal indictment. Lamor Whitehead, the 45-year-old pastor who goes by “Bishop,” was charged with wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion and making a material false statement, the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced. He faces up to 65 years in prison for his alleged crimes. As the pastor of Leaders of TomorrowInternational Ministry, Whitehead allegedly defrauded one of his parishioners out of about$90,000 from her retirement savings over the course of at least 14 months beginning around April 2020, according to the indictment. The document said Whitehead told the parishioner he would use her money to help her buy a home and invest the rest of the money, but instead used it “to purchase thousands of dollars of luxury goods and clothing” and “for his own purposes.” Whitehead never helped her buy a home, the court document says, and never returned her money despite her request. This spring, Whitehead allegedly attempted to convince a businessman to loan him about $500,000 and grant him a stakein real estate transactions in exchange for obtaining “favorable actions by the New York City government” that would make them “millions” – something the pastor knew he could not obtain, the indictment says. Earlier this year, he also allegedly used “threats of force” against that same businessman to extort $5,000 from him.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.