FBI Launches Investigation into Alleged Corruption in Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 Election Campaign Over Illegal Donations From Turkey

A shocking federal investigation into potential illegal foreign donations to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 election campaign has been unveiled following an unexpected raid at the house of his chief fund-raiser, Brianna Suggs, early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Brianna Suggs has been a pivotal figure in Mayor Adams’ political journey. She has been instrumental in raising funds for his campaigns, amassing over $2.5 million for his 2025 re-election bid, according to the Daily Mail.

Their professional relationship dates back to 2017 when Suggs joined Adams’ office as an administrative intern during his tenure as the Brooklyn Borough President.

She later ascended to the role of fundraiser and director of logistics for Adams’ triumphant 2021 mayoral campaign. Currently, Suggs is associated with the Kings County Democratic County Committee, where she serves as a fundraiser.

Per ABC, Suggs has garnered $18.4 million for Adams’ 2021 campaign and has already amassed a minimum of $900,000 for his 2025 re-election bid.

Daily News Chris Sommerfeldt wrote, “Feds raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’ campaign fundraiser coordinator, this a.m. Eyewitnesses told me FBI agents came out with a cardboard box. A source familiar said the raid relates to Adams campaign donations.”

JUST IN: Feds raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’ campaign fundraiser coordinator, this a.m. Eyewitnesses told me FBI agents came out with a cardboard box. A source familiar said raid relates to Adams campaign donations. Story coming via @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/ciy7d7454A — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 2, 2023

Suggs found herself at the center of a sweeping inquiry by federal prosecutors and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents over possible collusion between Adams’s campaign and the Turkish government, according to a search warrant issued and obtained by The New York Times.

The search warrant revealed an investigation into potential straw donor schemes involving foreign campaign donations. Crimes being probed include “theft of federal funds and conspiracy to steal federal funds, wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as campaign contributions by foreign nationals and conspiracy to make such contributions.”

The curious involvement of a Brooklyn-based construction firm with known links to Turkey and an obscure university in Washington, D.C, also associated with the country and Mayor Adams, has also been probed by investigating authorities.

The New York Times reported:

The construction company was identified in the warrant, portions of which were obtained by The Times, as KSK Construction Group in Brooklyn. Individuals who listed their employer as KSK donated nearly $14,000 to Mr. Adams’s 2021 campaign, according to campaign finance records. A person who answered the telephone at the company declined to comment. The search warrant sought financial records for Ms. Suggs and any entity controlled or associated with her; documents related to contributions to the mayor’s 2021 campaign; records of travel to Turkey by any employee, officer or associate of the campaign; and documents related to interactions between the campaign and the government of Turkey, “including persons acting at the behest of the Turkish government.” Investigators specified documents relating to Bay Atlantic University, a tiny Turkish-owned institution that opened in Washington, D.C., in 2014. The following year, Mr. Adams visited one of the school’s sister universities in Istanbul, where he was given various certificates and was told that a scholarship would be created in his name. The warrant also sought electronic devices, including cellphones, laptops or tablets used by Ms. Suggs.

Mayor Adams, who was en route to Washington, DC to complain to the Biden regime about New York’s migrant crisis, was informed of the raid while in transit. In a swift response, he canceled his meetings and made an immediate return to New York, the New York Post reported.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams was on his way to Washington DC to complain to the Obama/Biden regime about New York’s migrant crisis so the FBI raided the home of his top fundraiser AT THE SAME TIME. Adams canceled the meetings and returned to NYC. See how this works? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 2, 2023

On Wednesday, Eric Adams, along with far-left mayors of Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Houston, banded together in a plea for a staggering $5 billion in federal aid from the Biden regime. This request comes as these self-declared “sanctuary cities” grapple with the burgeoning costs of their own immigration policies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sharpened his rhetoric against Joe Biden, citing profound dissatisfaction with the federal government’s approach to the migrant crisis engulfing the city. Adams’s pointed critique comes as New York grapples with a growing influx of asylum seekers, a situation that the Mayor asserts the White House has mismanaged, leaving municipalities to fend for themselves.

“I think the president has done a great job. We’ve stood side by side around crime, we stood side by his side around environmental issues, but on this issue, I believe the White House is wrong.”