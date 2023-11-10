FBI Seizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Cellphones, iPad

The FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

Last Thursday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Brianna Suggs has been instrumental in raising funds for Adams’ campaigns, amassing over $2.5 million for his 2025 re-election bid, according to the Daily Mail.

The Feds raided Suggs’ home last week and came out with a cardboard box.

JUST IN: Feds raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams' campaign fundraiser coordinator, this a.m. Eyewitnesses told me FBI agents came out with a cardboard box. A source familiar said raid relates to Adams campaign donations. Story coming via @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/ciy7d7454A — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 2, 2023

The search warrant revealed an investigation into potential straw donor schemes involving campaign donations from the Turkish government.

According to the New York Post, the FBI seized Adams’ electronics this week.

The New York Post reported: