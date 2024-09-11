Dirty Trick Dems Successfully Sue to Remove Green Party’s Jill Stein From Nevada Ballot: Used Wrong Forms Given to Them by Democrat Sec. of State

Similar to how Michigan’s Supreme Court will allow far-left Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to keep Robert Kennedy on the Michigan Presidential ballot despite him asking to be removed, now the Nevada Supreme Court has invalidated the Green Party’s Jill Stein from having ballot access because her petition circulators allegedly used the wrong form.

The Green Party used the wrong form at the direction of the Democrat Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar.

The dissenting judges noted the Democrats’ dirty hands and dirty tricks used to keep Stein off the ballot: When the Green Party started its ballot access effort in Nevada, they sent a copy of the proposed petition to the Democrat Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar. The original petition sent to Democrat Aguilar included the proper circulator affidavit.

However, an employee with the Secretary of State’s office replied by email to the Green Party saying, ‘It appears the petition document you may have are [is] an older version. … Please use the document attached to begin collecting signatures.’”

The Green Party has lost Nevada Presidential ballot access because they followed the instructions from a Democrat elected official’s office, and now the Democrats get to sue to enforce their own dirty tricks.

This was a case brought by the Nevada Democrat Party, to help force far-left Green voters into voting for Kamala Harris in a critical battleground state.

Even though Kamala Harris has won no primaries, and only started her campaign this summer, Democrats had no problem swapping Biden out for Harris on ballots nationwide while also denying Stein the right to any votes.

Democrats are also trying to force Stein off the ballot in Wisconsin, but suffered a major legal loss there in late August.

Stein has been running since last November when she announced. Democrats blame her for taking enough left-wing votes away from Hillary Clinton in 2016 to throw the election to Trump in key swing states.

Stein is currently polling at 1% in national polls.

The Nevada Supreme court ruled 5-2 against the Green Party. The judges are elected, though two are currently serving partial terms and were appointed by the then-Governor.

The Court’s actions effectively invalidated over 29,000 signatures submitted by the Nevada Green Party to gain ballot access for their candidate, Dr. Jill Stein.

The court’s reasoning was that the affidavit language was not exactly correct, even though the Democrat Secretary of State had directed the Green Party to use that specific form, Stein alleges.

In the dissent, Justice Douglas Herndon, joined by Justice Kristina Pickering, wrote that the majority’s conclusion “excuses an egregious error by the Secretary of State’s office that will result in a significant injustice.”

The court’s decision will leave Nevada voters with three options in November: Harris-Walz with the Democrats, Trump-Vance for Republicans, or Oliver-TerMaat with the Libertarians