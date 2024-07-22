Polls: President Trump Beating Kamala Harris by 8 Points in National Poll and by 5 Points in Georgia

Democrats hoping Kamala Harris has what it takes to defeat President Trump after forcing Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race Sunday may be in for a disappointment.



File screen image.

A statewide poll in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released Sunday shows President Trump leading Kamala Harris by five points in a head-to-head Georgia match-up, 51 to 46 percent. The poll was taken July 9-18 with 1,000 likely voters with a 3.1 percent margin of error.

A national poll taken the week before the assassination attempt on Trump shows him beating Harris by eight points in a six-way match-up.

The Manhattan Institute poll of 2,100 likely voters was taken July 7-13 and released July 16. The poll has Trump at 44 percent, Harris at 36, percent support with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at six percent and Chase Oliver, Jill Stein and Cornel West each garnering one percent support. (Not sure, five percent; someone else, four percent; will not vote, two percent. The poll has a margin of error of 2.7 percent.

In a head to head match-up, Trump leads Harris 48 to 46 percent with six percent undecided.

Trump also beat Biden (48-45) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (47-43) in head to head matchups.

2024 National GE: Trump 44% (+8)

Harris 36%

Kennedy 6%

West 1%

Stein 1%

Oliver 1% .@ManhattanInst, 2,100 LV, 7/7-13 https://t.co/ddAW0rJy9h — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 21, 2024

Politico reported Sunday that Biden decided to drop out after aides briefed him on polling showing he had no way to win (excerpt):

Early Saturday, Biden told senior aides it was “full steam ahead” for the campaign. But by later that evening, he had changed his mind following a long discussion with his two closest aides. Steve Ricchetti, who’s been with Biden since his days in the Senate, drove to see the president at his house on the Delaware shore on Friday. Mike Donilon arrived on Saturday. The two men, both of whom had been by Biden’s side during key decisions about whether to seek the presidency in 2016 and 2020, sat at a distance from the president, still testing positive for Covid, and presented damning new information in a meeting that would hasten the end of Biden’s political career. In addition to presenting new concerns from lawmakers and updates on a fundraising operation that had slowed considerably, they carried the campaign’s own polls, which came back this week and showed his path to victory in November was gone, according to five people familiar with the matter, who, like others interviewed for this article, were granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. Biden asked several questions during the exchange.

Harris announced her candidacy for the presidency in a statement Sunday afternoon following Biden’s withdrawal and endorsement of her. Paperwork was filed with the Federal Election Commission changing the Biden-Harris campaign to Harris for President.