JUST IN: Democrats Panic After Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Can Remain on Ballot in Crucial Swing State

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Green Party candidate Jill Stein can remain on the 2024 presidential ballot.
The Democrats earlier this month filed a complaint to keep Jill Stein off the ballot in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin.
Jill Stein has angered the Democrat elitists with her bid for the White House since she is seen as a “spoiler.”
Dr. Stein took thousands of votes away from Hillary Clinton in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016.
The Democrats are in a panic after Jill Stein, who received more primary votes than Kamala Harris, will remain on the ballot in Wisconsin.
Jill Stein has received more primary votes than Kamala Harris . https://t.co/Ezmz1XK4I9
CBS News reported:
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will remain on the ballot in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin after the state Supreme Court decided on Monday not to hear a Democratic challenge seeking to oust her.
Democrats are concerned that third-party candidates could draw votes away from Vice President Kamala Harris and help Republican Donald Trump win Wisconsin. The presence of independent and third-party candidates on the ballot could be a deciding factor in a state where four of the last six presidential elections have been decided by between 5,700 votes and about 23,000 votes.
The court decided against hearing the challenge brought by David Strange, an employee of the Democratic National Committee, who sought to oust Stein from the ballot. The court did not explain its reasoning.