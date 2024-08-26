JUST IN: Democrats Panic After Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Can Remain on Ballot in Crucial Swing State

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Green Party candidate Jill Stein can remain on the 2024 presidential ballot.

The Democrats earlier this month filed a complaint to keep Jill Stein off the ballot in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin.

Jill Stein has angered the Democrat elitists with her bid for the White House since she is seen as a “spoiler.”

Dr. Stein took thousands of votes away from Hillary Clinton in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016.

The Democrats are in a panic after Jill Stein, who received more primary votes than Kamala Harris, will remain on the ballot in Wisconsin.

The party of Democracy!

