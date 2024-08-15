WHAT ABOUT DEMOCRACY? Democrats Fight to Keep Green Party Candidate Jill Stein Off the Ballot in Wisconsin

Democrats have filed a complaint to keep Green Party candidate Jill Stein off the ballot in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin.

What happened to all of their talk about the sacred importance of democracy? Could it be that it’s just been talk all along and that they don’t really care about democracy at all?

They’re obviously afraid of Jill Stein playing the role of spoiler, which they believe she did in 2016, but that doesn’t matter. They should not be able to do this.

The Washington Times reports:

Democrats file complaint to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin A member of the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint Wednesday seeking to remove the Green Party’s presidential candidate from the ballot in Wisconsin, arguing that the party is ineligible. It’s the latest move by the DNC to block third-party candidates from the ballot. Democrats are also seeking to stop independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in several states. The Green Party’s appearance on the presidential ballot could make a difference in swing state Wisconsin, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by between 5,700 votes and about 23,000 votes. Jill Stein is expected to officially become the Green Party’s presidential nominee at its national convention, which begins Thursday… The last time Stein was on the ballot in Wisconsin for the Green Party was in 2016, when she got just over 31,000 votes – more than Donald Trump’s winning margin that year of just under 23,000 votes. Some Democrats blamed Stein for helping Trump win the state and the presidency.

This is a great point.

Jill Stein has received more primary votes than Kamala Harris . https://t.co/Ezmz1XK4I9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2024

If you are wondering why it is because Jill Stein has received more primary votes than Kamala Harris . https://t.co/3pShG4NA8d — Mark (@MarkMizzouSteel) August 15, 2024

If we had an honest media, someone might ask the Democrats how doing this saves democracy.