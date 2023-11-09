She’s Back! Jill Stein Announces 2024 Presidential Bid (VIDEO)

Jill Stein, who ran in 2016 as a Green Party candidate, announced a 2024 presidential bid on Thursday.

“The political system is broken. Over 60 percent of us now say the bipartisan establishments failed us, and we need a party that serves the people. I’m Jill Stein, and I’m running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system,” Jill Stein announced on Thursday.

Recall that Jill Stein was blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

Bill Clinton blamed Green Party candidate Jill Stein for Hillary’s loss in 2018 while promoting his book, “The President Is Missing.”

Speaking at a New York book event in June 2018, the former president told a crowd that Stein was the “preferred alternative of the Russians,” further pushing the story that Russians played a role in the US election.

Jill Stein blasted Bill Clinton and put him in his place.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

