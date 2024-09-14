ABC Gives SUSPICIOUS Statement DENYING They RIGGED the Presidential Debate | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: ABC Denies Kamala Harris Was Given Debate Questions in Advance Amid Calls for Internal Investigation Into Network For Debate Rigging… But Their Denial Statement is Suspicious

ARTICLE 2: VIDEO: US Soldiers Give Kamala Harris the MOST BRUTAL FACT-CHECK in Debate History!

ARTICLE 3:  Singer and Springfield, Ohio Native John Legend Gets Torn to Shreds After Giving Vile Lecture to Springfield Residents on Haitian Migrants from his Beverly Hills Mansion (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:  SICK: Bill Maher Suggests Trump is “F*cking” Laura Loomer – Loomer Responds (VIDEO) 

ARTICLE 5:  Kamala Harris Can’t Give One Reason Why Pennsylvania Should Vote For Her (VIDEO)

