Singer and Springfield, Ohio Native John Legend Gets Torn to Shreds After Giving Vile Lecture to Springfield Residents on Haitian Migrants from his Beverly Hills Mansion (VIDEO)

Leftist singer John Legend is under fire after giving a nasty lecture to residents of his old hometown of Springfield, Ohio, from his Beverly Hills mansion regarding Haitian immigrants.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

Legend, whose real name is John R. Stephens, took to Instagram Thursday night in his bathrobe to call the claim nonsense while singing the praises of Haitian immigrants. He demanded Springfield residents embrace their new neighbors, claiming they were needed to fill the jobs the Biden regime supposedly created in the city.

He acknowledged the challenges of welcoming 15,000 migrants, a 25% increase from 60,000 just a few years ago, but said they were just there to live the American dream.

Legend then closed by asking residents to “love one another” and not spread racist “lies” about the migrants.

WATCH:

Relevant transcript:

My name is John Legend, and I was born John R. Stevens from Springfield, Ohio. You may have heard of Springfield, Ohio. This week, if you watched the debate, our presidential candidates, including a very special, interesting man named Donald J. Trump, discussed us. Now, Springfield has had a large influx of Haitian immigrants who have come to our city. Now, our city has been shrinking for decades…So people left and went somewhere else. But of late, during the Biden administration, there have been more jobs and more job opportunities but we did not have enough people to fill those jobs…Our additional demand in labor for Springfield met up with the additional supply of Haitian immigrants, and here we are. We had about 15,000 or so immigrants move to my town of 60,000. Now, you might say, “Wow, that’s a lot of people for a town that only had 60,000 before. That’s a 25% increase. That is correct. So there are plenty of reasons why this might be a challenge for my hometown. New language, new culture, new dietary preferences. All kinds of reasons why they might be growing pains. But the bottom line is these people came to Springfield because there were jobs for them, and they were willing to work and they wanted to live the American dream. Some facts about immigrants: They usually do very well here. They are hard-working, ambitious, and commit less crime than native-born Americans. They will assimilate and integrate in time, but it takes time. And nobody’s eating cats. Nobody’s eating dogs. We all just want to live and raise families in a healthy and safe environment. How about we love one another? I grew up in the Christian tradition. We said to love our neighbor as we love ourselves and treat strangers as though they might be Christ. So, how about we adopt that ethos when we talk about immigrants moving to our communities and don’t spread hateful, xenophobic, racist lies about them?

Not surprisingly, his followers had some choice words for the rich and hypocritical celebrity.