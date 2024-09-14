SICK: Bill Maher Suggests Trump is “F*cking” Laura Loomer – Loomer Responds (VIDEO)

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” recently made disgusting allegations against Laura Loomer and President Trump, claiming that Loomer, 31, “looks like his type” and is “f*cking” the President.

Loomer issued a stern warning and threat to sue Maher for defamation, calling the claim “incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

This comes after Loomer criticized singer Taylor Swift for her apparently staged relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, a leaked document bearing the letterhead of Kelce’s PR firm, Full Scope PR, revealed that his relationship with the singer was nothing more than a staged PR stunt with a planned break-up date of September 28.

It is unclear what the reason for the arrangement is, but Loomer called it last year, tweeting on December 27, 2023, that Kelce "regrets" his "arranged political relationship" with Taylor Swift.

We all know he actually regrets dating Taylor Swift. But that’s the thing about arranged political relationships sponsored by @pfizer. You don’t get to choose your mate, or your fate. In the end it ends in some form a heart damage. Either a broken heart, or maybe myocarditis. https://t.co/vZNQZC8Ulx — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 27, 2023

This also comes as Trump debunked the leftist media's claims that Loomer works for his campaign. "Laura Loomer doesn't work for the Campaign. She's a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

JUST IN: President Trump just released this statement on Truth Social confirming exactly what I have told all of you for over a year now. I don’t work for him. I have no position with him. I’m simply a ride or die supporter who dedicates all of my time to fighting for… https://t.co/BWrgtnQzdT pic.twitter.com/WWDnB1HNMQ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 13, 2024

Now, in a desperate attempt to tie Trump to Loomer and distract from Taylor Swift's arranged relationship, Bill Maher, likely at the request of higher-ups, suggests that Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to affect the election."

Loomer responded to Maher's insulting comments, suggesting a defamation lawsuit may be in the works:

I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie. I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump. This is unacceptable. And it’s a full-blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full blown character assassination campaign. This is a full-blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me.