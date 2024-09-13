ABC Denies Kamala Harris Was Given Debate Questions in Advance Amid Calls for Internal Investigation Into Network For Debate Rigging… But Their Denial Statement is Suspicious

ABC denied Kamala Harris was given the debate questions in advance amid calls for an internal investigation into the network for debate rigging.

Trump and Kamala Harris faced off for their first presidential debate on Tuesday.

It was 3 against 1. The debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, fact-checked Trump at every turn yet and they ignored all of Kamala Harris’s lies.

Kamala Harris told over two dozen lies and dodged questions but the moderators did not fact-check her.

NOT ONCE.

ABC News released a denial statement…but it is a little suspicious.

“Absolutely not,” an ABC News spokesperson told the Daily Beast. “Harris was not given any questions before the debate.”

“The spokesperson also said no aides were in contact with moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.” The Daily Beast reported.

But was Harris given the topics in advance?

According to the rules laid out by ABC and agreed to by both candidates, “no topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.”

Kamala Harris has a close friendship with ABC’s bosses.

The debate moderator, Linsey Davis, was also Kamala Harris’s sorority sister.

This was never disclosed by the network.

Additionally, Linsey Davis revealed how she and David Muir and ABC schemed to protect Kamala Harris in a post-debate interview with the Los Angeles times.

Former Clinton advisor and pollster Mark Penn said there should be an internal investigation into ABC for debate rigging.

“I actually think they should do a full internal investigation, hire an outside law firm. I don’t know how much of this was planned in advance,” Mark Penn told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

“I don’t know what they told the Harris campaign. I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate. I think the situation demands nothing less than that,” he added.

President Trump on Thursday said he will not being doing anymore debates against Harris after ABC’s rigged debate.

