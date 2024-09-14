VIDEO: US Soldiers Give Kamala Harris the MOST BRUTAL FACT-CHECK in Debate History!

Of the numerous lies Kamala Harris told the American people on Tuesday night during her first presidential debate against President Donald Trump, one of the most insulting lies was when she lectured about American men and women serving in combat zones.

When questioned about one of the most disastrous failures in US history – Biden-Harris Afghanistan surrender and withdrawal from Afghanistan – Kamala bragged that there are no American men and women serving in a combat zone today.

Kamala was asked, “Do you take any responsibility for the 13 lives that were lose in the evacuation of Afghanistan?”

Kamala turned it into a bag of lies ending with this…

Kamala Harris: As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world. The first time in…

US Military men serving in a combat zone were watching this in real-time. Their reaction was perfection! What a take-down.

Via Notinregz on Instagram.

For the record, the US has foreign bases in 98 countries around the globe including active war zones and dangerous regions in the Middle East including Israel, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Pakistan.

In 2023 NBC News reported that at least 45 Americans were injured in attacks in Syria and Iraq. Two dozen service members may have suffered traumait gran injuries in 2023 attack alone.

Americans are not only serving in dangerous areas and war zones, they are still being injured and killed.